Bucktown has long been a destination for New Orleans area shoppers looking for fresh seafood. Now, Crescent City Farmers Market is opening its seventh local market there, for seafood that comes straight from the boats of local fishermen.
The new lakefront market will open on Friday with a 3 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bucktown Harbor, 325 Metairie-Hammond Highway. It will be open every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. during 2019, rain or shine, operators promise.
In addition to fresh produce, meat and prepared foods, the market will feature freshly caught shrimp and Gulf-caught fish.
Albert “Rusty” Gaude III, a marine agent with the LSU Ag Center, said the market will restore a historic connection between local shoppers and the people who catch fish and seafood in Louisiana’s brackish waters.
“A farmers market here in its historic lakefront location spotlights the Bucktown fishermen who, for centuries, shaped the culture of New Orleans,” he said in a statement.
Two other weekly markets will also debut in January, in Bywater and on Jefferson Highway.
The former French Market operation will reopen on Jan. 9 in Bywater at the foot of the “Rusty Rainbow,” the pedestrian bridge that crosses the railroad tracks to the riverfront Crescent Park near Piety Street. It will be open every Wednesday afternoon.
A new Wednesday-evening market outside the new West Campus of Ochsner Medical Center in East Jefferson will also debut on Jan. 9. It will be open every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in front of the Ochsner Rehabilitation Center, 2614 Jefferson Highway.
With the three new additions, the Crescent City Farmers Market will have seven weekly markets in the New Orleans area, including its original Saturday morning market at Carondelet and Julia streets in the Warehouse District.
It also has markets Thursday evenings in Mid-City at Bayou St. John and Orleans Avenue, Tuesday mornings Uptown in the 200 block of Broadway and Saturday mornings at Kenner's Rivertown, at Williams Boulevard and the river.
The Crescent City Farmers Market offers incentive programs to help low-income residents afford more fresh produce. It also works with schools to help educators deepen children's relationship with food through field trips and by giving the students a chance to meet with food producers and learn about where food comes from.