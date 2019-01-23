Inspiration for your next big party is as close as Alvin Kamara. Last year, in his rookie season, the Saints running back sensation told Sports Illustrated, in colorful language not suited for a family newspaper, that he took his signing bonus, put it in the bank and got some ... wings.
So even though we are in the very sad situation of a Super Bowl without the Saints, we can still give a nod to the black and gold. The idea is to cook the wings in your favorite countertop appliance, giving yourself time to prep other dishes and chill the beer.
Then, when the slow cooker or electric pressure cooker has done its work, put the cooked wings on a rack (over a foil-covered tray for easy cleanup) and broil them a few minutes until crispy. Then sauce them. The results are as good as any fried wing.
Wings are a football favorite with any crowd, and the Buffalo version will always be one of the best. The original sauce recipe, as attributed to the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, is ½ cup Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce mixed with ⅓ cup melted butter.
The blue cheese dressing to serve with wings is a largely overlooked part of the Buffalo wing legacy but one that we'll also love on our wedge salads. I found what purports to be the Anchor Bar recipe, and it’s a winner. Mix 1 cup mayo, 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion, 1 minced clove garlic, ¼ cup fresh chopped parsley, ½ cup sour cream, 1 tablespoon each fresh lemon juice and white vinegar, ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese, and salt, black pepper and cayenne to taste. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Another option is Buffalo Chicken Dip, which combines all the flavors and is much less messy than wings. Ranch dressing, one of the ingredients, has become more popular than the original blue cheese version as a wing sauce. To make it, mix 2 cups shredded cooked chicken, a large package of softened cream cheese, ½ cup each Frank’s sauce, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles, and then bake in a 1-quart casserole dish 20 minutes at 350 F. Serve with pita chips and celery sticks.
Dessert is easy every year when the Super Bowl is held during Carnival season: king cake. And you might want to add one more thing: Airheads candy. Kamara’s love for them prompted the company to provide him with his own flavor, Watermelon Zoom, in a black-and-gold wrapper with his photo on it.
He gave them away to Twitter followers at Christmas.