Tiny plastic king cake babies wearing nothing but their birthday suits are no longer subject to censorship on social media.
The traditional charm found inside the king cake, itself an edible emblem of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, had earlier been deemed too lewd for Facebook, a local advertising firm recently discovered.
Ads showing the buck naked plastic babies, promotions for the firm's king cake contest, had been flagged by the social media company, which blocked their distribution for "depicting excessive skin or nudity."
Innovative Advertising, the Mandeville-based company that produces the annual King Cake Snob competition, quickly seized on the marketing potential of the Facebook faux pas and pounced with a campaign positioning the issue as an affront to Mardi Gras itself.
"Obviously the folks at Facebook have never tasted the sweet deliciousness of a traditional or filled king cake," Jay Connaughton, managing partner of Innovative Advertising, wrote in a statement. "If they had, they would understand the deep passion that runs in Louisiana for king cakes of all varieties, and the little babies that live inside them."
Facebook has since reversed course, informing the firm that the ads were approved to post as paid content.
As King Cake Snob representatives themselves acknowledged early on, the issue was likely simply the result of a computer program automatically analyzing Facebook posts for actual nudity. The collision of a quirky local custom and the edicts of a social media monolith, however, predictably raised eyebrows and drew snickering derision.
The plastic babies -- symbolizing baby Jesus -- are placed within king cakes. Per a common local tradition, whoever finds the baby in their slice of cake is on the hook to buy the next one.
The king cake baby was also the inspiration for mascots for the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team and New Orleans Baby Cakes minor league baseball team.
King Cake Snob hosts an annual King Cake "Seal of Approval" competition to honor the top king cakes throughout Louisiana. Previous winners have included Caluda's King Cake in 2018, Manny Randazzo in 2017 and Marguerite's Cakes for the inaugural context in 2016.