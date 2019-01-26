The old Bud’s Broiler on City Park Avenue meant a lot to many people in this city. That goes for Shante Scott Franklin, the New Orleans native better known today by his stage name Curren$y.

Now, the rapper has inked a deal to take over the old burger joint near City Park, and he plans to develop his own burger concept there. His manager Mousa Hamden and property owner Shannon Prince confirmed the deal, though the only details on future plans come from a social media post from Curren$y.

"The ink is dry so now I can talk about it," Curren$y wrote. "For years me and my loved ones have pulled up to this historic location near City Park to enjoy a tasty burger. Recently the place went up for sale. I was considering purchasing a dawn and a Bentley. Instead I bought a business."

Curren$y's post also said it was time to "remodel and rebrand" the former restaurant, using the hashtag #lifeburgerNola.

The oddly shaped building at 500 City Park Ave. was the oldest location of the Bud’s Broiler chain, opening in 1953. With its vintage neon signs and the many memories of family burger outings enclosed within, it was a de facto landmark for Mid-City for many years.

The location closed late last year amid a dispute between the Bud’s Broiler parent company and Prince. the franchise holder for that location. This vintage Bud’s closed as a result, along with a second related franchise that opened in 2018 in Baton Rouge.

Curren$y came up in the rap scene early in the 2000s through two influential New Orleans labels, No Limit and later Cash Money. By 2011 he was releasing work under his own label.