New Orleans has been expressing its gratitude and admiration for chef Leah Chase since her death June 1 at age 96.

In the days ahead, her family and the community will say their final goodbyes with a public celebration of her life, a funeral Mass that will be broadcast and streamed live, and a repass in City Park.

Public viewing, Saturday

Services begin Saturday with a public viewing at the Xavier University Convocation Center, 7910 Stroelitz St., in New Orleans. The public is invited to pay their respects at her casket from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A celebratory program will begin at 6 p.m. The program will include speakers addressing different parts of Chase's life, including her roles as chef, civil rights advocate, art advocate and friend. The program includes prayers, readings, a homily and music.

The program will be streamed live on YouTube (click here during the live stream, beginning at 6 p.m., or search for "Leah Chase Celebration of Life Service").

Funeral, Monday

On Monday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Chase's family church, St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip St., in New Orleans. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Rosary will begin immediately following visitation, with the Mass beginning at noon.

St. Peter Claver is a small church with limited room, but the Mass will be broadcast and streamed live to allow people to watch remotely.

Public television station WLAE-TV will broadcast the service live on the following channels:

Broadcast channel 32

Cox channels 714 and 1014

AT&T channels 32 and 1032

Charter channels 11 and 711

WLAE-TV will also stream the funeral live on Facebook.

The funeral service will also be streamed live on thedailymass.com and on BoxCast.tv at this link.

Following the service, around 2 p.m., a dirge will proceed from the church to Dooky Chase's Restaurant at 2301 Orleans Ave. Burial will be private.

A second line will begin after the burial at 4 p.m. at St. Louis Cemetery No. 3, 3421 Esplanade Ave., and end with a repass open to the public in City Park by the New Orleans Museum of Art.

