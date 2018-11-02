Sac-a-Lait has closed, ending a three-and-a-half-year run for a restaurant with a boundary-pushing approach to Louisiana cuisine.

The Warehouse District restaurant was created in 2015 by chefs Samantha and Cody Carroll in the Cotton Mill building at 1051 Annunciation St.

Cody Carroll confirmed that the restaurant served its last meal Saturday. He said he and Samantha are working on future plans but that he was not ready to discuss them.

Last year, the Food Network debuted a series built around couple called "Cajun Aces," which continues in 2018.

The Louisiana natives got their start in 2010 with their restaurant Hot Tails in New Roads, closer to their respective hometowns (hers, Gonzales; his Batchelor). Hot Tails, which remains open, is a casual spot for updated country Louisiana cooking.

Sac-a-Lait was a much more ambitious vision. Here, the chefs started with classic Louisiana staples but took them in new, sometimes edgy directions.

Early menus introduced ideas like turtle soup rendered as a boudin link, a burger made from duck chaudin (stuffed stomach) and a smoked fish and cheese plate that actually arrived under a glass dome filled with smoke. More recent menus brought pig ear with choupique caviar, fried veal brains and smothered duck hearts.

However, much of the Carrolls' cooking at Sac-a-Lait was more approachable, working rustic Louisiana flavors through a modern lens or sometimes just taking them back to their roots. Venison backstrap with fries (based on a deer camp tradition), crawfish and mirliton pie, blackened redfish and guinea hen gumbo were all representative.

Sac-a-Lait joined a Warehouse District dining scene was has been booming for years as new hotels and residential developments remake this part of downtown New Orleans. The area has also seen its share of turnover.

It opened in the space that had been a Sun Ray Grill location for many years (and, before that, Spice Inc., from chef Susan Spicer). Sac-a-Lait had a large dining room under a soaring, industrial and a bar set under illuminated cypress beams.

