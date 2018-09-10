René Bajeux, a chef who felt his French culinary heritage in his soul and shared it with New Orleans, died early in the morning on Monday (Sept. 10) at age 61. He died in Jackson, Mississippi following a heart attack. The news was confirmed by according his longtime friend and protégé, chef Chuck Subra.

Bajeux was a fixture of New Orleans dining for more than 20 years, and he was part of a changing restaurant scene through that period. He operated his own namesake bistro, and in later years moved around frequently between large restaurants. But those who worked with him say his lasting impact is the way he inspired others.

“He was a phenomenal mentor,” said Subra. “You always wanted to exceed his expectations, not just meet them. But he didn’t drive with an iron fist. He did it by being present, by caring about what you did and showing you what you really could do.”

Born in Lorraine, on the French border with Germany, Bajeux grew up on a farm. Through his life he often cited that upbringing for his reverence for his raw materials. He later went abroad to pursue a culinary career.

Bajeux arrived in New Orleans in 1997 with impressive credentials. He had led resort kitchens in Hawaii and Beverly Hills and had earned the professional designation of French Master Chef. Initially he was chef for one of the city’s most lux restaurants, the Grill Room at the Windsor Court Hotel, then a standard-bearer for contemporary fine dining.

However, through the years Bajeux became best known for the more rustic, hearty and traditional cooking of his homeland and family heritage.

In 2001, he opened his own restaurant, Rene Bistrot, in the CBD as part of the then-new Renaissance Pere Marquette Hotel. He served dishes like poulet grand mere (roasted chicken), steak frites, rabbit with spaetzle and escargot under caps of puff pastry.

Robert Bray, who was manager of the hotel, hired Bajeux to develop the restaurant and said the chef’s personal connection to the food was the anchor.

“It really appealed to him that he’d be able to take the food he learned to cook from his grandmother and apply it to the restaurant here,” said Bray, now New Orleans area manager for Marriott International. “He was never one for titles. He’d say ‘I’m just a cook.’ But he could take ingredients that weren't the most expensive, and he was so talented he could make them into spectacular dishes.”

The restaurant's debut had historically bad timing. It opened a week after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, just as the tourism and business travel market flattened. However, Bray said Bajeux's own reputation soon filled the new restaurant with local diners.

Some of them were other European expats, like Willie Cohn, a New Orleans chef (now retired) from Germany.

“At the time nobody else was doing that kind of cooking here, so it was refreshing to find it,” Cohn said. Part of the draw, though, was also the personality of Bajeux himself.

“He had just a great, dry sense of humor,” Cohn said. “And he had just a big heart.”

Bray said that personality was a major part of Bajeux's success leading the restaurant.

“All the people at the restaurant worked for Marriott, but their allegiance was mostly to Rene and it was for the way he trained and taught them and looked out for them,” Bray said. “He would demand that you were awesome at his job, but if anyone needed anything he was the first to offer a hand, always behind the scenes with no fanfare.”

+14 New Orleans French chefs maintain subculture for Bastille Day Down a drab side street in Metairie, chef Jean-Luc Albin sometimes marks the end of a long day at his bakery Maurice French Pastries by inviti…

However, Rene Bistrot never fully reopened after Hurricane Katrina.

Bajeux was also co-chef for a time at the La Cote Brasserie, in the Renaissance Arts Hotel in the Warehouse District. In 2012, he reopened a new version of Rene Bistrot in the former La Cote Brasserie spot.

In between the first Rene Bistrot and the second, Bajeux had a stint running La Provence, the French dining destination in Lacombe (now shuttered), the Rib Room and he worked in restaurants in the Caribbean and Texas.

By 2015 he was back in New Orleans again at the Marriott hotel when he was tapped by the local restaurant group Dickie Brennan & Co. for a different kind of role. Here, with a few other veteran chefs, he served as a chef in residence, instructing rising culinary talent in the company and directing its charcuterie program.

This summer, he became executive chef at the Reunion Golf and Country Club outside Jackson, Mississippi.

Subra, who worked with Bajeux at La Cote Brasserie, said the chef had a special gift for teaching others.

“Everyone who worked with him, we were sponges,” said Subra. “We didn’t care about going in early, working late. We wanted to learn all we could. You’d leave and your head would hurt from taking so much in. But he taught us all, and he taught me how to lead.”

The affable chef was often involved in community events, especially those tied to the city’s French roots. He was dubbed King of the Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc and its 12th Night Joan of Arc parade in 2013.

Though passionate about French cooking, Bajeux's friends remember him as much for the impact he made outside the kitchen.

“There are a lot of very talented chefs out there, and particularly in this town, and Rene was one of those, in the upper echelon,” said Bray. “But there was something else about him. His compassion, his playfulness, it set him apart from everyone else.”

Bajeux is survived by his wife Penny and their children Reme and Clara.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

+4 Alois J. Binder Bakery, long a staple for New Orleans po-boys, has uncertain future A lighted sign outside the Alois J. Binder Bakery has long been a beacon for lovers of New Orleans po-boy bread. When the bulbs along its edge…

+13 New restaurant Couvant rekindles classic French flavors in downtown New Orleans In a part of New Orleans now teeming with new restaurant concepts, the latest addition is bringing something classic.