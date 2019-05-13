Sneaky Pickle, a casual Ninth Ward neighborhood restaurant known for local sourcing and a vegan-friendly menu, has been closed since a fire damaged its building at 4017 St. Claude Ave. in late March.

But the restaurant has been staging a series of guest cooking events and fundraisers to help finance the repairs.

This week and next, Bywater neighbor Bacchanal is lending a hand by hosting the Sneaky Pickle for a pair of pop-ups in its own patio.

Dubbed "Pickle Phoenix," the events are May 15 and 22, beginning at 6 p.m.

While Bacchanal's kitchen serves its own menu as usual, the Sneaky Pickle founder Ben Tabor will cook at the outdoor grill. Here's the menu (with suggested donation noted for each):

-smoky ma po tofu - $7

-grilled seasonal Vegetables $5

-grilled Louisiana wagyu beef belly - $9

Sauces, for vegetables, and beef: horseradish, chimichurri, and beet/ coriander vinaigrette

These Sneaky Pickle's visits are similar to the Primal Night series Bacchanal hosts seasonally, with guest chefs cooking outdoors to benefit charities.

In this case, all proceeds benefit the Sneaky Pickle's return to business. The restaurant does not yet have a date scheduled for reopening.

The Sneaky Pickle is a small spot that's part of a big wave of change along St. Claude Avenue, where many new businesses have set up shop.

Tabor's niche has been fresh and healthy dishes at accessible prices. Much of its regular menu is vegan, though not to the exclusion of a burger made with locally-sourced beef and a few other meat dishes.

Tabor, a Massachusetts native and Marine Corps veteran, opened Sneaky Pickle in 2014. The Sneaky Pickle has also been home to Mouthfeel, a wine bar annexed to the restaurant that showcases lesser-known wine varieties.

+6 Wine tastes reach beyond the classics, and Bywater/Marigny spots are on the forefront When Catherine James first floated the idea of opening a wine shop on St. Claude Avenue in 2012, it felt like a bit of a gamble.