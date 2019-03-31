The weather was perfect, the crowds showed up ready to party and for two days Hogs for the Cause turned the grounds around the UNO Lakefront Arena into a showcase of barbecue, music and New Orleans good times.
The cause is support for families dealing with pediatric brain cancer, and more than 90 teams stepped up to raise money at the annual event, held March 29 and 30. Along the way they compete for awards across a range of categories.
Here are the winners for 2019:
High on the Hog Grand Champion:
Aporkalypse Now
The Top Fundraising Team:
Fleur De Que, with $442,442 raised for 2019
Whole Hog
Mr. Pigglesworth
Friday Night Party
The Boars Nest
Fan Favorite
Mr. Pigglesworth
Sauce
The Porkyard
Blue Plate Mayonnaise “Best Side”
Sweet Swine O Mine
Neuske’s Bacon
Swineaux
Tabasco “Best Sandwich”
Notorious PIG
Pork Butt
Mr. Pigglesworth
Ribs
Aporkalypse Now
Porkpourri (anything goes pork creations)
Swine Krewe
Booth
House of Hogs
Piglet (a category for smaller teams)
Team Stabbin
Piglet Fundraising
Pig Star, which raised $4,000
