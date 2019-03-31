hogsapork

Team Aporkalypse Now celebrates their win at Grand Champion of the 2019 Hogs for the Cause charity cook off.

 Contributed photo from Hogs for the Cause

The weather was perfect, the crowds showed up ready to party and for two days Hogs for the Cause turned the grounds around the UNO Lakefront Arena into a showcase of barbecue, music and New Orleans good times.

The cause is support for families dealing with pediatric brain cancer, and more than 90 teams stepped up to raise money at the annual event, held March 29 and 30. Along the way they compete for awards across a range of categories.

Here are the winners for 2019:

High on the Hog Grand Champion:

Aporkalypse Now

The Top Fundraising Team:

Fleur De Que, with $442,442 raised for 2019

Team Fleur de Que was the top fundraising team for Hogs for the Cause in 2019, bringing in $442,442.

Whole Hog

Mr. Pigglesworth

Friday Night Party

The Boars Nest

Fan Favorite

Mr. Pigglesworth

Sauce

The Porkyard

Blue Plate Mayonnaise “Best Side”

Sweet Swine O Mine

Neuske’s Bacon

Swineaux

Tabasco “Best Sandwich”

Notorious PIG

Pork Butt

Mr. Pigglesworth

Ribs

Aporkalypse Now

Porkpourri (anything goes pork creations)

Swine Krewe

Booth

House of Hogs

Piglet (a category for smaller teams)

Team Stabbin

Piglet Fundraising

Pig Star, which raised $4,000

