Turduckens, football and holidays go together like, well, a turkey stuffed with a chicken stuffed with a duck.

Whether or not you let a turducken near your own holiday table, tales of this three-part poultry power play are bound to come up around holiday football games.

The credit goes to John Madden, who as a broadcaster made the turducken a trope of his holiday gameday shows. In the process he gave the Cajun butcher shop specialty its wings, lifting it to an edible oddity of national repute, instead of just a regional one.

When the Saints host the Falcons for the Thanksgiving primetime game, New Orleans will become the center of the football universe. Food will play a big role in the holiday broadcast, with a feast prepared by Emeril Lagasse taking a starring role in the NBC Sports gameday production (see related story).

Producers have called it a chance to introduce some new gameday food traditions. But still, the turducken keeps trucking.

Madden, now 82, called his last pro football Thanksgiving game years ago and has since retired from broadcasting. One local butcher, however, makes sure he still gets his holiday turduckens.

“We send him two every year, for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Glenn Mistich, who with is wife Leah runs Gourmet Butcher Block in Gretna. “We’re happy to. He did so much for us.”

Many butchers, groceries and food brands produce turduckens, but the ones from this shop have their own connection to the holiday football tradition.

From its address along a busy suburban stretch, Gourmet Butcher Block ships turduckens all over the country, Mistich said. The two dispatched to the Madden residence in Pleasanton, California, however, are special.

For John Madden himself, Gourmet Butcher Block makes a pair of turduckens with six turkey legs. The feat, accomplished with some butcher string and plenty of old-fashioned butcher skill, is an ongoing tribute to the customized turduckens Madden used when he awarded turkey legs to select players of the game, his "All-Madden team" (in a Thanksgiving riff on the usual game ball awards).

Don’t ask for your own six-legger. It’s a personalized touch Mistich said he carries on for Madden in gratitude for getting the turducken ball rolling.

“It’s now exclusively for him,” Mistich said.

The laborious process leaves two turkeys with no legs for each custom turducken produced and, he said, "no one wants one without legs."

To be sure, some people don't want a turducken at all. The three-meat combination has its detractors. But making Madden a fan was a game changer for its prospects.

As Mistich tells it, Madden first heard about the turducken in 1997 while in town to call a Saints-Rams game from Bob Delgiorno, a (now retired) sports broadcaster for WWL radio. With help from Saints public relations staff, a turducken from Gourmet Butcher Block made its way into the Superdome, up to the press box and under Madden’s nose.

In a 2002 interview with the New York Times, Madden himself gave his take on his turducken first encounter.

''The first one I ever had I was doing a game in New Orleans,'' Madden told the New York Times. ''The P.R. guy for the Saints brought me one. And he brought it to the booth. It smelled and looked so good. I didn't have any plates or silverware or anything, and I just started eating it with my hands.''

In that interview, he had special praise for the dressing that separates the three types of bird.

''And when you get the whole combination -- the oyster dressing, the spicy dressing and the rest -- it's pretty doggone good,'' Madden told the New York Times.

Madden made the turducken a holiday tradition in his broadcast booth wherever the NFL schedule took him, and the Louisiana specialty gained national stature. At Gourmet Butcher Block, the volume of holiday orders went from the hundreds to the thousands, and to this day the annual preparations begin in the early fall.

Whatever this year’s Saints-Falcons game broadcast has in store in the food department, turduckens are still on the Thanksgiving table for some fans.

