The Blind Pelican, a 24-hour bar and eatery on St. Charles Avenue, abruptly shut down last week on the heels of a lawsuit between its owners over control of the business and accusations of drunken mismanagement.

The tavern has long been known for its bargain deals on raw oysters and a clutch address along the Carnival parade route at 1628 St. Charles Ave., where parades roll just past its doors.

Co-owner Karen Brown last week filed suit in Civil District Court against her business partner Steven Seeber, accusing him of embezzlement and mismanagement and asking the court to intervene. Earlier this week, the court appointed a receiver to manage the business as the matter works its way through court, though as of Thursday the Blind Pelican remained closed.

Neither Brown, Seeber nor their attorneys returned calls seeking comment.

The Blind Pelican, meanwhile, looks like it was vacated mid-shift. The lights inside are still on, and outdoor fans continue to blow over the patio seating areas, now strewn with plastic cups.

A sign propped against the front door advises that the Blind Pelican is closed for kitchen repairs. However, court filings piling up over the past week tell a different tale.

In those documents, Brown and Seeber describe themselves as a former couple who ended their relationship in 2017.

Brown's lawsuit says Seeber cut her off from business decisions and financial information about their company. She accuses Seeber of siphoning company funds for personal use, and failing to pay the company's tax obligations. She argues that she has tried to sell her share of the company, but has been blocked by Seeber.

On Oct. 2, Orleans Parish Civil Court judge Rachael Johnson granted Brown’s request for a restraining order to prevent Seeber from running the business. That same day, sheriff’s deputies accompanied Brown and her attorney to the Blind Pelican.

A filing from Seeber’s attorney seeking to overturn the restraining order described the episode as a “raid.”

“The raid resembled an invasion, a drug bust and/or a hostile takeover of the premises,” according to Seeber’s account.

The deputies “removed (Seeber) from his management position,” and installed a receiver. But Seeber claims “a comedy of errors” ensued and prevented the business from remaining open for more than day under the receiver’s management. The Blind Pelican missed the business it expected from a busy weekend in New Orleans, it states, causing an estimated loss of $10,000 to $15,000.

In her suit, Brown claims Seeber “has been intoxicated virtually every waking hour for the entire life of the company.” She blames his drinking “or some other unknown mental lapses in judgement” for making financially reckless business decisions.

Her filing lists expenditures on racehorses, a collection of cars, including a 2007 Aston Martin, a 1982 Porsche, a 2012 limousine, a vintage firetruck and a “high-mileage post office truck,” describing them as “novelty items of no use to the business.”

She further accused Seeber of causing a “series of disasters” for the business, including a string of lawsuits filed in recent years over claims of racial discrimination, sexual harassment and unpaid wages, along with a suit from “the promoter of a pay-per-view martial arts event for theft of the cable signal to show it.”

Seeber did not address these claims in his own filing seeking relief from the restraining order. But on Oct. 8, Johnson rescinded the restraining order, allowing Seeber to manage the business again.

The following day, the two sides agreed to a consent judgment naming Joseph Bikulege as the receiver to operate the business. Bikulege is also an owner of the Uptown bar Le Bon Temps Roule.

The Blind Pelican, originally called Samuel’s, has been open since 1996. Seeber and Brown have run it since 2010, state documents show.

