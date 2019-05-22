ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Cheddar and Herb Stuffed Mushrooms
You can use a half-cup of any combination of minced fresh herbs.
Makes 12 to 15 servings. Recipe is adapted from babaganosh.org.
12 to 15 large mushrooms, about 1½- to 2-inches wide
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
½ cup Italian breadcrumbs
½ cup minced fresh herbs, any combination
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Coat a 9-by-11-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.
2. Gently clean mushrooms and remove the stems. Cut off and discard a thin slice of the stem end where it is tough. Mince remainder or put through a garlic press.
3. In a large bowl, combine minced stems with cheese, breadcrumbs, herbs, garlic and olive oil. Mix well. Taste; add pepper and salt, if needed.
4. Stuff each mushroom cap with 1 to 3 tablespoons of the mixture, packing it in with a spoon and your fingers. Mound it a bit on the top, pressing down. Arrange mushrooms in the prepared pan. Bake for 14 to 17 minutes, until mushrooms are cooked through, the cheese is starting to melt, and the topping is golden. Serve warm.
Jalapeno Cilantro Sauce
Trim the outer flesh from jalapenos in strips, leaving the seed core intact. Add the oil in a slow thin drip for the emulsification to work. Serve as a dip, marinade or sauce.
Makes about 1½ cups. Recipe is adapted from Epicurious.
5 or 6 jalapenos, seeded and coarsely chopped
4 garlic cloves, peeled
5 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt or ½ teaspoon table salt
About ½ cup neutral vegetable oil, such as grapeseed or corn oil
¾ cup (packed) cilantro leaves, stems mostly removed
1. In a blender or food processor, pulse jalapenos, garlic, lime juice and salt until pureed.
2. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in oil until a thick sauce forms.
3. Add cilantro and pulse a few times to chop. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
Strawberry Shortcake with Basil Syrup
One-inch shortcakes are perfect for parties. The topping is a combination of homemade creme fraiche and sweetened whipped cream. The cream fraiche must sit overnight. The syrup can be made a day or two ahead of time. Any soft-herb syrup, made like the basil one, would be a perfect summer refrigerator staple for cocktails, drizzling on ice cream, etc.
Makes about 6 servings with 2½- to 3-inch biscuits. Recipe is by Beth Biundo of the bakery Beth Biundo Sweets.
TOPPING
½ cup whole-fat buttermilk
2 cups heavy cream, plus more for mixing
Powdered sugar and vanilla to taste
1. Combine ½ cup buttermilk and 2 cups cream in a small bowl. Whisk to combine.
2. Cover and let sit overnight at room temperature, until thick, then refrigerate.
3. At serving time, mix equal amounts of crème fraiche with cream whipped to soft peaks. Flavor with powdered sugar and vanilla to taste.
BASIL SYRUP
1½ cups sugar
1½ cups water
1 cup whole basil leaves, packed
1. Make a simple syrup, bringing 1½ cups sugar and 1½ cups water to a boil in a small saucepan. Boil 1 minute.
2. While it cools, prepare a saucepan of boiling water and a bowl full of ice water.
3. Blanch basil leaves by plunging them into boiling water for 20 seconds. Remove with tongs or a slotted spoon and plunge into the ice bath to set color.
4. After a minute or so, remove herb from ice water and drain. Squeeze out water.
5. Add basil leaves to 1 cup of simple syrup (reserving the remaining ½ cup of syrup).
5. Blend with a food processor or immersion blender to a syrup. Refrigerate until serving.
BERRIES
1 quart strawberries, halved
In a large bowl, sprinkle halved berries with remaining ½ cup simple syrup. Mix lightly.
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus a little for flouring a surface
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
4 teaspoons sugar, plus more for tops
2 sticks unsweetened butter, very cold, cut in small cubes
About 1 cup buttermilk
Crème fraiche for topping
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly flour a large surface.
2. In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.
2. Add small cubes of butter. Working quickly with fingertips, mix until the butter is pea-size pieces.
3. Add buttermilk slowly, a little at a time, stirring with a fork, until the mixture starts to come together. Press into a large disc and fold the dough on itself 7 to 10 times.
4. Turn out onto floured surface and pat or roll about 1-inch thick. Cut into any size.
5. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. Fold and gently re-roll leftover dough to make a few more. Sprinkle tops lightly with sugar for a crispy top.
6. Bake until lightly browned, about 20 minutes.
To plate dessert: Halve a warmed biscuit and top with berries, then the cream mixture. Drizzle with basil syrup. Serve at once.