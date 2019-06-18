When chef Leah Chase died on June 1, at age 96, New Orleans lost an icon. Her family lost its matriarch.

Now, a week after a public memorial celebration and a funeral service that seemed to braid together every corner of New Orleans life, the Chase family has issued a thank you letter to their community. The letter reads:

To New Orleans, the City that she dearly loved,

To All People and their goodwill that she believed in,

For the support and love that you have so freely shared with us, we want to say, Thank You, Thank You, Thank You.

We are honored, and humbly accept the responsibility of safeguarding your unwavering regard and love for Mrs. Chase, and vow to uphold her life’s work of bringing people together. Committed to continuing her legacy, it is now our privilege to serve you, and do as she said, “Pray, Work and Do for Others.”

Grateful to You,

The Chase Family

Chase, the longtime chef at Dooky Chase's Restaurant, was widely known as the queen of Creole cuisine for her mastery of the bedrock flavors of traditional New Orleans cooking.

She was revered for the role her restaurant played during the civil rights struggle, serving as a hub and haven for organizers and activists and defying Jim Crow laws of the day to host black and white diners together. She became a patron of the arts, and she was a leader that drew many to her side for advice, inspiration and encouragement.

Dooky Chase's Restaurant (2301 Orleans Ave., 504-821-0600) did not miss a day of regularly scheduled business since Chase's death. The family intends to expand hours and bring more Creole dishes back to its menu.

A plan is also underway to restore the second floor dining room at Dooky Chase's Restaurant where community leaders and activists met to plan and prepare during the civil rights struggle. The room has been closed off for years, but by January the family intends to reopen it as a tribute to civil rights history.

