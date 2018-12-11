Breakfast is back on the table at the old Uptown spot near Touro Infirmary that has long been associated with the morning meal.

Wakin’ Bakin’, the exquisitely named Mid-City breakfast restaurant, has opened a second location at 3625 Prytania St.

That address was previously home to Coulis, which specialized in all-day breakfast. For 21 years prior, starting in 1988, it was the Bluebird Café, the diner that gave many locals their first taste of huevos rancheros.

This new Wakin’ Bakin’ serves the same menu as the Mid-City original, with specialties like “pancrepes,” or thin pancakes, queso burritos stuffed with eggs, breakfast bowls and breakfast sandwiches.

Conrad Chura and Zak Pizzeck started Wakin’ Bakin’ in 2012 as a takeout and delivery operation for breakfast plates, operating from the tavern kitchen at the Holy Ground Irish Pub (3340 Canal St.) in Mid-City. A year later they opened their own location not far away at 4408 Banks St., taking over the former breakfast spot Huevos.

Meanwhile, they turned the Holy Ground kitchen into Mother Mary’s, serving late night pub grub to some of the same regulars who come crawling to Wakin’ Bakin’ the next day.

Wakin' Bakin'

3625 Prytania St., 504-534-5698

and

4408 Banks St., 504-252-0343

Daily 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

