James Clesi built a business with his skill around the crawfish boil, a jovial optimism that seems to bubble over, and not much else. For years, he cooked with barebones gusto outside Mid-City barrooms as patrons watched and waited, and he earned a following along the way.

Now he and his family have built their own restaurant, and naturally it’s one that revolves around the seafood pot.

This new home for Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering opened this week at 4323 Bienville St.

It’s a first in lot of ways - the first restaurant Clesi can call his own, and the first with its own bar, this one a gleaming beauty made from sinker cypress. It's also the first where he can roll out his full menu, though to begin he's starting with an abbreviated version and adding dishes as these early days tick past.

Beyond the standard amenities, though, the design and idea behind of this restaurant circles back to what got Clesi here.

Like a backyard boil itself, this eatery is mostly outdoors, and it’s social. The bar, kitchen and small dining room are all in a building that feels like a base camp for the main area of operation. That's the terraced stretch of patios stepping down to landscaped grounds, lined with picnic tables. Under shade sails and strings of lights, there’s a view of Bienville Street oaks with an angle toward the sunset.

From one edge of the patio, you can over and watch the whole boiling operation.

“I started out in this business with just a couple of pots and tanks of propane, it was just us cooking out on the sidewalk,” said Clesi. “Showing people how we do it has always been a big part of this. People love seeing it happen.”

For now, the boil station is a trailer-mounted rig. Soon, there will be a covered, screened boiling area and grill built in.

Boiled shrimp and crabs will join the line up next week. Crawfish will come when the season dictates, though that hasn't stopped people from calling in to ask if crawfish are on. You can almost excuse the unseasonal inquiry. Clesi's is known for crawfish after all.

But the rest of the menu revolves around a niche summed up as “Southeast Louisiana tailgate” – casual, local, hearty. There are po-boys and fried catfish and shrimp plates, jambalaya, BBQ shrimp, burgers, and bowtie pasta with tasso and shrimp.

Clesi is a Metairie native who first got the bug for boiling crawfish during his college years at Nicholls State down in Thibodaux. He built the hobby into a catering business, with a niche providing seasonal crawfish boils to neighborhood bars.

“This started with me going to a bar with a bag or two of crawfish and saying ‘let me cook these for you,’” said Clesi. “Then I showed up with a sack of oysters and a grill. Then I’d make a jambalaya. Then it started growing from there with me hitting up a bunch of bars to do the same thing.”

Pluck got him in the door, and his mudbugs kept opening new ones.

Eventually, the business found a home and a dining room in the space attached to the Banks Street Bar, though it was mostly an outdoor operation there too. Last year, Clesi’s moved from Banks Street to Treo on Tulane Avenue Street, operating its kitchen and boiling in its patio.

Clesi’s will keep running Treo’s kitchen for the foreseeable future, though Treo’s owners have put the bar up for sale.

As Clesi’s boil business developed, his siblings Carlo Clesi and Sonya DiCarlo got involved, initially as backers and eventually as operational partners. Their company now keeps a busy schedule of catering gigs. The new restaurant will be the home base for catering and private event boils too.

“This started out as us supporting our brother, because he’s so good at what he does, because he just lights people up when he walks into a room, because people love his cooking,” said DiCarlo. “But it evolved into a true family business. I think this next step is us growing where our clientele has been guiding us.”

While this next step is a big one, Clesi sees it as a natural, if unscripted, progression of the same initially spark.

“In the beginning, all I wanted to do was cater, but I have these relationships now that I’ve built with my customers and my guests,” said Clesi. "It’s getting together with friends or bringing your out of town visitors along and saying 'this is how we live and have fun here, this is our neighborhood.' I’ve seen that actually happen over a table of crawfish, and it’s a great thing to see. That’s what it’s all about.”

Clesi’s Restaurant & Catering

4323 Bienville St., 504-909-0108

Clesi’s at Treo

3835 Tulane Ave., 504-304-4878

