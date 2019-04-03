The restaurant row in Old Metairie has picked up a new all-day brunch spot from a familiar local name in the game.

The latest Ruby Slipper Café opened April 2 at 2700 Metairie Road serving its menu of New Orleans and Southern flavors daily. A grand opening is scheduled for April 16.

It is the first Jefferson Parish location for the Ruby Slipper, which got it started in 2008 in Mid-City and has since grown into a regional brand with outposts along the Gulf Coast and in the Nashville area.

Co-founder Jennifer Weishaupt said a Metairie location has long been a goal for the restaurant.

“We talk to our customers, and a lot of them at several of our locations come in from Metairie and Old Metairie,” Weishaupt said. “We’re very particular about the right space, the right building, and we’re excited to be able to open here.”

The layout of the new restaurant is similar to Café B, with two dining rooms connected by a bar. An overhaul has given the sunny space a homey feel, and added some of the brand’s design touches, like panels of art glass depicting menu specials. Like its predecessor here, Ruby Slipper Cafe has valet parking

Café B, a Creole eatery from the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, closed near the end of 2018 after seven years serving an upscale/casual niche for the neighborhood.

The Ruby Slipper Café menu starts with morning basics and brings a dose of regional flavor through bacon praline pancakes, bananas Foster pain perdu, BBQ shrimp and grits and eggs Benedict dishes done with pork debris, fried chicken and shrimp Creole. The bars at these brunch spots are known for an array of mimosa and bloody Mary variations.

This part of Metairie Road underwent recent zoning changes that have brought new development, including a number of new eateries.

The April 16 grand opening event coincides with National Eggs Benedict Day, because of course this dish has its own "day." A portion of that day's sales will benefit Angel's Place, a local nonprofit supporting children with life-threatening illnesses.

Ruby Slipper Cafe

2700 Metairie Road

Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat., Sun. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

