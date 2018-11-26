The longtime home of Feelings Café in the Marigny will soon be home to a different restaurant from an ambitious chef now making his mark in New Orleans.
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander is slated to open in the historic property at the corner of Chartres Street and Franklin Avenue on New Year’s Eve.
It will be the first stand-alone restaurant for namesake Marlon Alexander. The California transplant was a long-time private chef in Hollywood. Earlier this year, he opened a pair of stands in the Pythian Market food hall in the CBD – the raw bar Cru and the rotisserie chicken concept Poulet.
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander will start with some of the raw bar’s style, and expand from there for a menu ranging from pastas and sandwiches to caviar service and dry-aged steaks. The restaurant will serve a selection of raw oysters (traditional and cultivated) and chilled seafood towers, and dishes like lobster rolls, pasta and crabcakes.
“This came about as the perfect next step for us,” said Alexander, whose company Jekyll and Hyde Hospitality Group is now based in New Orleans.
“We’ve gotten great feedback on what we’re doing at the Pythian Market and now we can expand on that here,” he said.
The chef said he’ll continue to operate the food hall stands in conjunction with the Marigny restaurant.
The address has a long history in its neighborhood, though lately it has seen a succession of changes.
Feelings Café was founded in 1979 and was known as much for its old New Orleans ambiance as its French and Creole cooking.
The building was part of a plantation established in the 1700s. Long before the surrounding area became a hot market for new restaurants, Feelings Café was a draw for romantic dinners and mimosa-soaked brunches, and its bar had a green room feel thanks to the many local performers who frequented it.
Over the years, segments of the restaurant had been repurposed. At one point it had a yoga studio upstairs while another room served as a series of pop-up concepts.
The property changed hands in 2014 and again in 2016, each time reopening as Feelings Cafe with different chefs and menus. The restaurant closed over the summer. Alexander’s company is leasing the property from its current ownership group.
The chef said the romantic atmosphere of the building was part of the draw.
“We want to keep the charm it has now and bring a new energy to it,” he said.
Its layout, with small rooms spread across two rambling floors, is appealing for his private dining business. In 20 years as a private chef, Alexander said, he’s built a client list of celebrities.
“Hopefully it will have that feel like a neighborhood space where you just don’t know who will walk in,” Alexander said.
The restaurant will have a Sunday drag brunch, a concert series in its small courtyard and host karaoke and trivia nights at the bar.
Cru by Chef Marlon Alexander
535 Franklin Ave.
Projected to open Dec. 31, 2018