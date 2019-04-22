When you order your next pizza, try extra cheese and a rhyming stanza.

At pizzerias you know and trust, you’ll get youth poetry above the crust.

Pizza Poetry Day returns Friday, April 26, bringing voices of student writers with your pizza fix.

Just order a pizza for pickup or delivery, and on the box you’ll find a work of youth poetry.

More than 600 students did their part, writing poems of beauty, vision and heart. 826 New Orleans, the nonprofit writing workshop, coaches them, teaches and harvests their crop.

The project started right here when 826 was called Big Class; and the idea is quickly gaining critical mass. Writing programs followed suit in other communities, combining poetry, youth and pizza synchronicities.

It all comes down to the neighborhood pizzeria, because your favorite pie could be the one that’s near ya.

For a list of restaurants, see below, (there are so many now, this rhyme won’t flow).

“The writing is reaching such a diverse cross section,” said spokeswoman Sarah Grainer. So for a pizza lover, taking part is a true no-brainer.

On the day after there’s a pizza party just for students, a celebration of all their creative accomplishments.

Their work will be printed in books to keep for eternity, so they can always prove that they are better poets than me.

Pizza Poetry Day

When: Friday, April 26, all day

Where: Echo’s Pizza, Homegrown Pizza, Mid-City Pizza (both locations), Midway Pizza, Pizza Delicious, Reginelli’s (all locations) and Theo’s Neighborhood Pizza (all New Orleans locations).

What: community youth writing program 826 New Orleans (formerly Big Class) partners with schools and pizzerias to distribute poems by New Orleans students on pizza boxes. More than 600 students, ages 6-18, took part in this year's project.

New Orleans Dining Guide 2019: Our critic's top 100 picks for how the city eats today The character of New Orleans comes through in its restaurants. This dining guide pulls together a story of that character and puts 100 recomme…