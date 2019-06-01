Leyah (Leah) Lange Chase, owner and chef of famed New Orleans restaurant Dooky Chase's and wife of the late Edgar L. "Dooky" Chase, died Saturday.

She was 96.

Chase's death was announced late Saturday night through a statement sent to media by her family.

"While we mourn her loss, we celebrate her remarkable life, and cherish the life lessons she taught us," Chase's family said.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Edgar L. "Dooky" Jr. and Leah Chase Family Foundation at P.O. Box 791313, New Orleans, LA 70179.

You can read the Chase family's official statement below: