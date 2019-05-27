When Taylor Bui looks out the window of her newly-opened Chez Pierre French Bakery, she sees the ideal neighborhood for her own debut in the family business.

Meanwhile, from the cork-topped bar of the soon-to-open Azul, veteran local restaurateur Danny Millan can look over a neighborhood he believes is well primed for his own second act.

Both are looking at the same block of West Harrison Avenue, a micro climate of the greater Lakeview neighborhood that is lately becoming more interesting for food.

If Harrison Avenue is the main commercial stretch for Lakeview, West Harrison Avenue has long felt more like an offshoot.

It comprises just two blocks: one densely packed with a hodgepodge of small businesses, the next tapering off to the 17th Street Canal in a mix of retail storefronts, homes and grassy lots.

West Harrison lacks the landscaping, the luster and the neutral ground parking of Harrison Avenue proper. But with somewhat cheaper real estate costs, it has proved to be a landing spot for new local ventures.

One of those is Bui's new location for Chez Pierre. Though she is just 20, Bui has spent her whole life watching her mother Katrina Bui build the Chez Pierre brand around Jefferson Parish, with its mix of French and Vietnamese traditions (see related story).

“There are so many families here, and families need bakeries and cafés,” Bui said.

Millan is betting the same families want another spot to bring the kids, catch a game and have an affordable meal together.

Azul, slated to open in June, is dubbed a “sports restaurant,” with banks of TVs, sports memorabilia and a menu based around sandwiches, grilled fish and wings. All of it is aimed at a casual, family-friendly mode.

It’s a major shift for a man who has been a constant in local fine dining for decades, managing Brennan’s, Restaurant August and Le Foret before opening his own restaurant, Cava, just a few blocks down Harrison Avenue. He closed Cava this spring after five years, and said he’s focused solely on casual dining now.

“It’s the neighborhood,” he said. “The people here have been my regulars for years. You need a place that they can come back to again and again, not just special occasions.”

Restaurateurs from Mid-City to Metairie all covet the Lakeview market for family dining, eager to lure that neighborhood’s middle-class-and-up demographic to their own dining rooms. For spots on West Harrison Avenue itself, part of the appeal to customers is staying within their neighborhood.

The Backyard, opened by Jason Tournillon in 2015, is the fullest incarnation of this idea. It mixes the styles and flavors of a modern tavern in the kitchen and at the bar, and adds a patio of picnic tables and playground equipment.

Youngsters romp and play on the slides between bites of grilled cheese and hot dogs, while parents wash down brisket sandwiches and deviled eggs with local drafts and rosé poured in sturdy (and more kid-resistant) juice glasses.

“As a father of three, I can tell you there’s no limit to what parents will do to actually be able to enjoy themselves when they go out with the kids," said Tournillon. "We’re focused on being a Lakeview neighborhood staple by providing a place where that’s easy for them.

East and west

The “main” stretch of Harrison Avenue, between West End Boulevard and City Park, has seen plenty of recent change itself in the restaurant realm.

The former home of Cava is now slated to open in late summer as, again, a family-friendly eatery called Junior’s, from Nick Hufft and Lon Marchand, who together run the Baton Rouge eateries Curbside Burgers and The Overpass Merchant. Junior’s will also be home to Gail’s Fine Ice Cream, which is now their food truck for dessert catering.

The longtime home of burger standby Lakeview Harbor is now the more upscale Three B’s Burger & Wine Bar (Lakeview Harbor later reopened in the West End).

On the blocks of Harrison Avenue headed west, new construction has extended the restaurant row to District Donuts.Sliders.Brew and Another Broken Egg Café and a greatly expanded El Gato Negro. Francesca’s by Katie’s took over the former Koz’s po-boy shop last summer.

Down the street on West Harrison, the changes have been on a smaller scale, but they’ve been adding up along the same block where Azul and Chez Pierre are staking out. In every case, they rely on an ultra-local clientele, and that means families come first.

Sweet spots

Sweets are in play at several spots, even in this single block. Kids lined up at Ruddy’s Sno-Balls, a shed sharing the parking lot with legendary local mechanic C. Ray Bergeron’s service center, paint a picture of New Orleans summer. A few doors down, there's now a franchise location of Cookie Dough Bliss, which looks like a gelato parlor but scoop up ready-to-eat cookie dough by the cone or cup.

Fireman Mike’s Café and Sweet Shop opened last fall as the first restaurant from longtime Jazz Fest food vendor Mike Gowland. Here, the retired New Orleans firefighter and his family serve their signature Jazz Fest dishes, like alligator sauce piquant, shrimp and grits, shrimp, sausage and okra gumbo. It also has a counter for rolled ice cream and other homemade desserts.

“The families love that,” said Gowland. “For all the people who know us from Jazz Fest, sometimes people just find out about us because they’re looking for ice cream for the kids.”

In a dining room decorated with a firefighter theme (and plenty of retired fire fighting gear), the Gowlands also deploy a toy kitchen where kids can play.

Fireman Mike’s Café took over the address that had been Chap’s Chicken. Today, Chap’s is directly across West Harrison Avenue and doubles as a small convenience store that happens to have destination-worthy fried chicken. Under a crisp, well-peppered crust, this chicken bursts with juice and holds up well even when cold (a good tip for parties and picnics).

“We’re not a typical restaurant because of the convenience store part, but we just try to serve good food for our neighborhood,” said Cary McCann, who runs the shop with James Harvey.

During the day, a lunch break crowd comes through for plate lunches and po-boys, while in the evening the little kitchen fields fried chicken takeout orders by the box for family meals at home.

One of the biggest new developments along West Harrison is off the table for new restaurants, however. Dubbed the Angello Center, this four-unit, 5,000-square-foot strip mall was developed by Angela Angello Riviere and named for her late father, the legendary Lakeview restaurateur Tony Angello. She said she’s seeking retail or medical tenants for the building, not restaurants, though plenty of inquiries have come through for cafes, dessert parlors and the like.

Tony Angello’s Ristorante, of course, was the anchor of this neighborhood for decades before closing at the end of 2016. It’s now home to Rizzuto’s Ristorante, known for upscale Italian fare and steaks.

It’s not all about kids on West Harrison. Between the restaurants and the storefronts, the avenue is still home to the Basin, an honest-to-God, old fashioned joint with self-serve red beans on the bar and an all-but-hidden patio in back. Families, after all, aren't the only ones who like to kick it close to home in Lakeview.

+7 Chez Pierre in Lakeview brings a next-generation lens to the Viet-French bakery The French pastry arts have become part of the Vietnamese culinary tradition through the generations, with bakeries turning out masterful croi…

Crafting a new 'third space' at New Orleans breweries, navigating a changing supply stream The small, local breweries that have recently remade the New Orleans beer scene can serve only beer in their taprooms — no wine, no liquor.

+26 Summer is coming, so how do New Orleans restaurants, customers survive? Diving right in ... This is the time of year when New Orleanians would love to harvest every minute of lingering nice weather and bottle it for emergency use in t…