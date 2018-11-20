More than a year after a sexual harassment scandal surrounding one of the New Orleans food industry's biggest names, the landscape is still in flux.

Nowhere is that more apparent than at the John Besh collection of restaurants, re-branded to BRG after its namesake was implicated in allegations of an atmosphere of sexual harassment at the various eateries.

NPR recently shines a months-long spotlight on BRG and new CEO Shannon White -- who replaced Besh in that role -- detailing the many changes and attempts to change the culture throughout the various establishments.

NPR's report comes after months of sitting in on meeting and interviewing employees as BRG "grappled with how to affect" the change in culture, wrote reporter Yuki Noguchi.

Some of those changed included the creation of an anonymous tip line that led to the dismissal of four managers and 12 other workers.

Alcohol discounts to employees were limited, as such policies led to misbehavior, White told NPR.

The suggestion to ban dating between workers was met with pushback, as well as a potential rule update that customers would not be aloud to touch staff.

"It has to be a gut feeling," said a manger in the report, arguing that such rules should be met with a more nuanced approach that met each situation with the proper context.

