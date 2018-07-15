There’s a new restaurant taking shape in Heritage Plaza in Metairie from a familiar name in New Orleans restaurants.

Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks is slated to open in early August on the lobby level of the Veterans Boulevard office tower, taking over the space that was previously home to Ralph Brennan’s Heritage Grill.

It’s the latest from restaurateur Desi Vega, who also runs his namesake steakhouse in the CBD and Desi Vega’s Prime Burgers & Shakes in Harahan. He’s also a partner in Mr. John’s Steakhouse on St. Charles Avenue and the new Shipley Do-nuts franchise in Metairie.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This new restaurant will bring steaks to the table too, though it is planned as more of an upscale/casual seafood house.

Steamed seafood in particular will be the specialty, with steamed Dungeness crabs, king crabs and snow crabs, lobster and other varieties. There will be at least three types of Gulf fish on the menu daily.

For inspiration, Vega looked back to his own history. His family once ran Visko’s, a long-gone Gretna restaurant known for its steamed seafood (Vega’s family bought the restaurant from the founding Vuskovich family).

“I always liked that idea,” he said. “We wanted make something here that will be upscale/casual, still kid-friendly, and bring something different.”

Robert Bruce, who was once chef at Mr. John’s, will run the kitchen at Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks. As general manager, Vega has tapped Kevin Delaune, a longtime presence at Emeril’s Restaurant before his departure from that downtown restaurant earlier this year.

Renovations are underway for the restaurant space, which through the years has been home to Charley G’s and Chops Steakhouse. The bar will have a happy hour and Desi Vega Seafood & Steak will serve lunch and dinner.

Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks

111 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Projected to open August 2018

+6 Burgers return to former home of Lakeview Harbor, but Three B's is a different animal The Lakeview address that Three B's Burger & Wine Bar now calls home is practically hard-wired for burger cravings in this neighborhood. A…