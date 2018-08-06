Ice cream is a natural and time honored summertime treat. But around New Orleans right now, the options for an ice cream outing go far beyond the classics.

A raft of frozen dessert trends have arrived on our shores, from monsters milkshakes to Far East flavors.

I’ve been tasting them around town and this week we’re exploring the field one scoop, roll and (as we saw here) taco at a time.

Shaking up milkshakes

The classic milkshake can bring to mind a quiet spell at the old fashioned soda fountain. But at two New Orleans spots, the milkshakes are extravaganzas, lavishly festooned with edible decoration, spectacular to behold and probably best restricted to special occasions.

Frey Smoked Meat Co. (4141 Bienville St.), best known for its barbecue and burgers, has built a following for its huge and intricately themed milkshakes. They are like multi-course meals of dessert. Some are seasonal, and the latest is the orangey Dreamsicle, complete with creamsicle push pop on top that you can slowly inject into the shake.

Pretty to begin, the presentation becomes a glorious, sticky-finger mess as you combine the thick shake and the profuse toppings, dunking a long spoon through its layers to dredge up combination bites. I’ll wager that Frey goes through as many napkins on shakes as it does on ribs.

Over in the Riverbend, Shake Therapy (624 S. Carrollton Ave.) is a dedicated over-the-top milkshake parlor that takes a different tack. Here you make your own and the palette is wide open.

Shake makers, clad in medical scrubs to carry the “therapy” theme, will guide you down an entire candy shop worth of glass jars displaying all the toppings. They range from basic sprinkles to “grand garnishes” (like miniature candies) and “grander garnishes” (whole cookies, donuts and such).

With some patient coaching, here’s what I assembled: salted caramel ice cream with a Nutella rim studded with Cookie Crisp cereal, chocolate syrup inside, whipped cream on top, mini pretzels jutting from the cream, more chocolate syrup on top and then, finally, a chocolate caramel cookie bar stuck at a jaunty angle off the edge.

The ice cream is more fluffy than dense, and when whipped into a milkshake it is smooth bordering on milky. You can drink these faster than they can make them.

At each place, these monster milkshakes will set you back about the price of a craft cocktail: $10.

At Creamistry, instant-freeze flavor

The best part of Creamistry happens before you even get your hands on the dessert. This ice cream is good, and has a rich flavor. But what precedes it is basically the frozen version of pyrotechnics, and that’s hard to compete against.

Creamistry is a national chain with a Metairie outpost that opened late last year (conveniently, right next another chain, the Beef Jerky Outlet).

This version of made-to-order ice cream starts in bakery-sized mixing bowls equipped with liquid nitrogen on tap. Order your ice cream (there are four different bases, including vegan and organic) and the show begins as frosty vapor spills forth from the bowl. It spreads along the counter, under the glass barrier and, when a few orders are going at once, it can practically envelope the gawking line of customers.

It’s part Phantom of the Opera stagecraft, part sleek food lab science showcase.

Then it gets down the parade of toppings and extras. I decided to go all in with a large sundae, adding chopped up Kit-Kat bars to the ice cream and topping it with chocolate sauce and crushed peanut butter cups, and adding whipped cream.

The result was impressive, and the bill made an impression too, $12.50. You can order more frugally, though any family outing is bound to run up a substantial tab.

