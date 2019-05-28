Shake Shack, the burger brand with roots in New York City's fine-dining scene, will soon have a location in downtown New Orleans by the edge of the French Quarter.

This new Shake Shack will open in Canal Place (333 Canal St.), the company confirmed today. It will have a street level spot at the corner of Canal and North Peters streets. The restaurant is slated to open in late 2019.

This Shack Shake will be a flagship location in New Orleans, the company announced in a press release. It will be about 3,400 square feet and include a patio for outdoor seating.

Some of the company's flagship locations in other markets serve alcohol. A spokeswoman for Shake Shack said the company had not yet decided whether to pursue that option in New Orleans.

Shake Shack has two other locations in the works in the area. One is slated to open in the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport, now scheduled to debut in the fall.

A second is under construction in Metairie at 3501 Veterans Blvd., which had been the longtime home of Lager's International Ale House. Lager's closed just before Christmas, with its owners citing rising lease rates for their decision to close. Shake Shack has not yet set an opening date for the Metairie location, a spokeswoman said.

The Shake Shack chain is part of the "better burger" trend that has spawned many new fast casual burger brands, including the homegrown Company Burger in New Orleans and Atomic Burger.

This one got its start as a vending cart pop-up from acclaimed New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer in Madison Square Park, part of an effort to support the city park. From a sideline, however, the concept has grown into a phenomenon with more than 180 locations around the U.S. and overseas.

+21 On Lakeview’s 'other' restaurant row, change is afoot, and family-friendly is key When Taylor Bui looks out the window of her newly-opened Chez Pierre French Bakery, she sees the ideal neighborhood for her own debut in the f…