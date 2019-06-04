The Chase family has some changes in store for their landmark Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, including expanded hours, a larger menu and the restoration of a room that played an important role in New Orleans history.

They’re confident Leah Chase would have approved. After all, the beloved New Orleans chef and family matriarch, who died Saturday at age 96, had been urging them to pursue these projects for years.

“Some things will change, but they’re changes that began with her,” said Stella Chase Reese, the late chef’s daughter and longtime manager at Dooky Chase’s.

“These are things she wanted to see happen,” she said.

That includes the restoration and reopening of the restaurant’s second floor dining room, which served as hub for activists at the high tide of the civil right struggle in New Orleans.

“We want it to be a tribute to the civil rights movement of New Orleans,” said Edgar “Dooky” Chase III, the late chef’s son.

With room for 40 to 50 people, the room will have historic displays and honor “the people who played an essential role in the civil rights movement,” he said.

Opened in 1941, Dooky Chase’s evolved from a neighborhood joint into a destination restaurant, a special place for important dinners, first dates and social gatherings in the black community during segregation. By the 1950s, with the civil rights movement gaining ground in New Orleans, the restaurant also became a meeting place for Freedom Riders and civic leaders, both black and white, in defiance of local Jim Crow laws. Groups packed into the second floor dining room for planning sessions, while restaurant staff shuttled food up the narrow staircase.

“They’d go out in the streets, they would go to jail, they did what they had to do, but first they ate with us,” Leah Chase said in a 2016 interview.

That room, visible from the street jutting above the rest of the restaurant, has been closed off for years. Work is now underway on designs for the renovation, and Chase said the family hopes to debut it on his mother’s next birthday, Jan. 6, 2020.

“We wanted our mother to see it on her birthday, but she had other plans and God had other plans,” Chase said.

The Chase family gathered for a press conference at their restaurant on Tuesday afternoon, just before they reopened Dooky Chase’s for regular business.

They discussed funeral plans, including a public viewing Saturday (June 8) at Xavier University Convocation Center, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by a celebratory program at 6 p.m.; and a burial mass Monday (Jun 10), at noon at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church (visitation from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.). Plans for a second line following her burial and other details are still in the works.

Even as these plans were taking shape, family members said, they knew they had to reopen their restaurant.

“It’s what she would have wanted, she would have been so disappointed if we didn’t do this,” said Leah Chase Kamata, referring to her mother.

As a chef and restaurateur Leah Chase’s was known for her compulsive work ethic. Defying age, she was an omnipresent force in her restaurant until practically the end, directing (and sometimes chastising) her staff, chopping trinity herself, tending the gumbo pot. Every day that her restaurant was open, she insisted on being part of it, her family said.

The primary reason Dooky Chase’s has kept limited hours in recent years was the family’s effort to protect their mother from her own work ethic and let her have some days off, Edgar Chase III acknowledged.

Soon, though, the restaurant will expand its hours, with details and timeline still to come.

“I know people have been disappointed that we weren’t open longer hours or on Saturday,” said Stella Chase Reese. “We want to be able to accommodate everyone with our hours.”

The restaurant’s menu, now served alongside its weekday brunch buffet and at Friday dinner, will also expand soon. Edgar Chase IV, the 36-year-old chef who goes by “Dook,” is overseeing a menu revamp intended to bring back many dishes from the restaurant’s past repertoire of Creole classics.

Dook Chase, the late chef’s grandson, runs the restaurant Dook’s Place at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. When the airport’s new terminal opens, a date now scheduled for the fall, he will run a new Chase family restaurant there called Leah’s Kitchen.

“Our restaurant is really going to tell her story,” said Dook Chase. “It’s all inspired by my grandmother.”

The family said the chef was happy that her name will be over the door of the new restaurant too.

“Here, it was always Dooky Chase’s, because she married into the Chase family,” said Stella Chase Reese. “For her, it was special to have her name on this one.”

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

2301 Orleans Ave., 504-821-0535

Lunch Tue.-Fri., dinner Fri.

