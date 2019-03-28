Sneaky Pickle, a versatile neighborhood restaurant in the Ninth Ward, was ravaged by fire this week.

The eatery at 4017 St. Claude Ave. was closed today following the Tuesday blaze. Owner Ben Tabor said in a press release that he hopes to reopen by the end of April, and he said the cause of the fire was still in question.

Sneaky Pickle is a small eatery that is part of a big wave of change along St. Claude Avenue, where many new businesses have set up shop.

It is a casual neighborhood spot, with the dimensions of a coffee shop but a robust list of specials and menu mainstays. The focus is on fresh and healthy dishes at accessible prices. Much of the menu is vegan, though not to the exclusion of a burger made with locally-sourced beef and a few other meat dishes.

Tabor, a Massachusetts native and Marine Corps veteran, opened Sneaky Pickle in 2014. The Sneaky Pickle has also been home to Mouthfeel, a wine bar annexed to the restaurant that showcases lesser-known wine varieties.

While the restaurant is closed, Tabor has started an online fundraising campaign at gofundme.com/sneakypickle and said to look for future pop-up plans on Instagram at @youseankypickle.

Sneaky Pickle

4017 St Claude Ave., 504-218-5651

Closed for repairs, tentative reopening late April 2019

