Getting any new restaurant rolling entails some bumps in the road, and the experience of Taceaux Loceaux in the first weeks at its new Uptown home has been no different.

Co-founder Alex Del Castillo, however, finds it easy to take them in stride. After all, for nearly a decade he operated Taceaux Loceaux as a food truck.

It became a fixture at a circuit of local bars, slinging tacos filled with brisket or Korean-style chicken. Getting it done meant navigating the vagaries, the weather and the literal, pothole-sized bumps of doing business on New Orleans streets.

"We have air conditioning now, a bathroom, we have our own bar," Del Castillo said. "All the challenges we've had so far have been good problems to have. If we could make it work on the streets, we can do this."

This storefront version of Taceaux Loceaux opened in May at 737 Octavia St. and gradually ramped up to its full lunch and dinner schedule this week (brunch will come later).

As restaurants go, this one is small, straightforward and simple, with counter service, a fast-casual-style assembly line for tacos and a handful of small tables and long benches for patrons. But all that counts as a big step up from the truck, and it marks the latest transition in the city's ever-changing ranks of mobile food vendors.

"It still functions a lot like the truck, with the menu and the way we work, but it allows us to do a lot more," said Del Castillo.

In fact, he sees the shop as a way to build the capacity to do more street food.

Since the restaurant opened, the Taceaux Loceaux truck has been undergoing an overhaul and operating on a less structured schedule than usual.

"We're experimenting now with where it can go," said Del Castillo. "We think we have Uptown covered with the brick and mortar."

The truck will be deployed at the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron this weekend, for instance. Del Castillo said he welcomes input through Twitter and Instagram on which bars or other venues would be good candidates.

Taceaux Loceaux started in 2010, early days for the local food truck trend. Alex and his wife Beth Del Castillo bought an old barbecue truck and started serving a menu of offbeat tacos with memorable names - “messin’ with Texas” for the brisket, “carnital knowledge,” made with griddle-cooked pork carnitas.

The couple leveraged social media to promote their mobile business at a time when restaurants were just testing the waters of such strategies.

A Tweet from Taceaux Loceaux reading "Locked tires. Lit fires..." was the signal their followers waited to read to track down the truck to bars like the Kingpin and Dos Jefes Cigar Bar.

It's safe to say these tacos have bailed out many a night on the town for locals in the know or those who just stumbled upon the truck.

The new Uptown eatery is just off a busy stretch of Magazine Street not far from Audubon Park. The address was previously a location of the Middle Eastern brand Byblos. For many years prior it had been the bistro Flaming Torch.

Today, the bright, colorful space has murals by New Orleans artist Lionel Milton and a walk-up bar with margaritas batched in house and served on draft (Del Castillo, a homebrewer, maintains the cocktail keg system himself).

All the truck's signature tacos are served here, including the aptly named "chubster," a crunchy-shell taco with ground beef and queso. The kitchen serves baskets of fried avocado chunks and piles of thin fries topped with carne asada, guacamole and salsa. A brunch menu is in the works.

Del Castillo recently added shishito peppers, gleaming, mellow-sweet and scattered with salt. That's a dish more common to tapas bars and modern bistros than taco shops.

"I love them but I didn't know if shishito peppers would be the right fit here," Del Castillo said. "Then I realized it's still Taceaux Loceaux, so why not?"

Taceaux Loceaux

737 Octavia St., no phone

Tue.-Thu. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri., Sat. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (closed Mon.)

