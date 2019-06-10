Leah Chase took obvious, beaming joy from visiting with guests at her Dooky Chase‘s Restaurant. She would greet and thank them, table by table, moving slower as the years wore on but keeping steadfast to her daily ritual of gratitude.

On Monday, it was time for her friends and admirers to bring that ritual full circle as one by one they said final goodbyes at the late chef's casket.

Chase died June 1 at age 96. Her determination, her kindness and her courage to chart unconventional and sometimes controversial paths left a lasting mark on the worlds of New Orleans food, culture, art and politics.

For more than a week now, her life has been celebrated at both freewheeling second line parades and a grandly orchestrated tribute that made the Xavier University convocation center feel like a state funeral.

These commemorations culminated with her burial mass at St. Peter Claver Church in the Treme on June 10. People started lining up shortly after dawn for visitation, and the queue to enter the church at one point stretched two blocks deep on a blazing hot New Orleans morning.

In this Treme church, just blocks from her restaurant, where generations of her family had wed and been baptized and where the funeral for her husband Edgar "Dooky" Chase II was held two and half years prior, Leah Chase was remembered for the woman she was and the inspiration she gave others.

In a eulogy, her son Edgar Chase III charted his mother's journey from a small town girl in a family struggling through hard times to a chef regaled as the queen of Creole cuisine. He described her foundational belief in equality and compassion.

He also shared how, in her last days, Chase surprised the family by offering an apology.

"She said three words, 'I am sorry.' She was sorry if she never expressed how grateful she was to you," he said. "Have you ever thought about gratitude as an expression of love? To my mother, gratitude and love were the same."

Can't see video below? Click here.

A spectrum of New Orleans life turned out to share their own gratitude. They came by car, on bicycle and on foot. They came in white chef coats from across the city's dining scenes and in the yellow blazers of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club.

They attended a mass and heard a eulogy from Mayor Latoya Cantrell, who said Chase gave her a personalized "list of expectations" shortly after her election as the city's first female mayor.

"She told me, it's not going to be easy," Cantrell said. "You will be underestimated. They will come at you from every level. But if you stay focused, there's nothing you can't do...She wanted me to succeed not for myself, but for all of us."

Born on Jan. 6, 1923, the oldest of 11 children of Hortensia and Charles Lange, Leah Chase was raised across Lake Pontchartrain in Madisonville. She moved to New Orleans in 1941, when the draft and build-up for World War II meant more jobs were opening for African American women like herself. That included restaurant work that would soon inform her own ideas for Dooky Chase's Restaurant, which her in-laws had started as a bar.

As Chase took on more responsibility, she began changing the neighborhood joint into a destination restaurant. While racial segregation was the law of the land, Dooky Chase's became a special place for important dinners, first dates and social gatherings in the black community.

By the 1950s, with the civil rights movement gaining ground in New Orleans, it became a meeting place for activists and civic leaders, both black and white, in defiance of local Jim Crow laws. Groups packed into the second-floor dining room for planning sessions, while restaurant staff shuttled food up the narrow staircase.

For the generations that followed, Chase would be revered as a beacon for the civil rights struggle. Luminaries and even U.S. presidents would come to dine at Dooky Chase's. But all the while, the chef was known and beloved on a personal level by her customers, her friends and her neighbors.

"Every time I went to see Mrs. Chase she treated me as if I was royalty," said Sally-Ann Roberts, the retired broadcaster, before the funeral. "She always made time to counsel me. She was just real. My esteem for her is just the way she made people feel in her presence."

Vance Vaucresson, third generation maker of the Creole hot sausage and supplier of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, said it was often the services Chase rendered her community beyond the table that made her restaurant such an important place.

"She was there with nuggets of your own history, she would tell you what you needed to know about your people, your neighborhood and your city," Vaucresson said. "She was someone who tied it all together. Losing her means losing a cornerstone."

A section of pews inside the church was reserved for chefs, and it was lined with many who arrived in their white chef coats, the equivalent of dress blues at a military function.

One regiment of chefs represented Chefs Charity for Children, the annual benefit for St. Michael’s Special School, a school for children with disabilities. Chase had been a devoted supporter for decades, cooking and speaking each year. Goffredo Fraccaro, of the former La Riviera restaurant, now 94, said he could not miss the last chance to see his old friend.

“She was an amazing chef, all of us who knew her looked up to her,” Fraccaro said.

Several St. Michael’s students attended the funeral alongside the chefs.

“Her support was unbelievable, it was always a big honor for the kids to meet her and spend time with her,” said Courtney Maheu, a teacher at the school.

Chefs and food pros traveled from near and far for the funeral, including Wayne Baquet from Li'l Dizzy's restaurant a few blocks away and Savannah-based chef John Randall, founder of the African-American Chefs Hall of Fame (of which, of course, Chase is a member).

Louisiana chef John Folse honored his longtime friend with a basket of vegetables, including the bedrock "Creole trinity" of onions, celery and bell pepper and links of andouille, all done up like a floral arrangement.

Chase was also remembered by Frank Turner, longtime cook at Crescent City Steak House, who said Chase's visits to his restaurant felt like special occasions.

"She'd come see me for her T-bones every other week," said Turner. "She was a great lady who always liked being out in her city."

Inside St. Peter Claver, New Orleans bandleader Deacon John sang in honor of Chase at the beginning of the service, and Terrance Blanchard performed "Just a Closer Walk With Thee" as her coffin was brought outside.

While the service was underway, St. Philip Street filled with people, some hoisting parasols against the searing sun, a few hawking pralines from shopping bags or bottled beer from rolling ice chests. People wiped sweat from their brows and clustered in the narrow shade of a row of shotgun houses, craning for a glimpse of her casket.

Women in tignons and traditional white dresses and members of Baby Doll clubs in feather and lace waited outside. A phalanx of Zulu members lined the block ready to escort the family.

With sousaphones and trombone brass shining in the sun, the procession began with a dirge, achingly slow, each beat a long step, then a pause, then another long step. People filed from the church in suits and dresses and braided into the more casual outside crowd, dressed for the weather in shorts or less.

The dirge continued as Zulu and the brass band and the Chase family made their way toward Dooky Chase's Restaurant.

There was still the burial ahead, and a final procession from the cemetery to a repass outside the New Orleans Museum of Art, where a spread of fried chicken and red beans and rice was served for all.

But of course, it all goes back to the restaurant. The Chase family said they would reopen for lunch and business as usual Tuesday, just as their matriarch, the late Leah Chase would have insisted.

+7 Ian McNulty: Leah Chase’s legacy is an open challenge. Can New Orleans live up to it? The idea that food brings people together is now one of the cornerstones of thinking about food culture. In countless stories and books and TV…

+7 Ian McNulty: As New Orleans mourns two legends, what does it take to make more? The people who carry the culture of New Orleans make New Orleans, in the way that other places are defined by sweeping views, broad harbors or…

+13 After Leah Chase's death, these changes are coming to Dooky Chase's Restaurant The Chase family has some changes in store for their landmark Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, including expanded hours, a larger menu and the restor…