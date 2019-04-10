ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Egg Salad with Creole Mustard and Parsley
My egg salad sandwiches must be dressed with tomato and lots of fresh spinach or lettuce. And toast the bread!
Makes 4 to 6 servings
6 large hard-cooked eggs
¼ cup mayonnaise or full-fat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
1 cup minced celery
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
⅛ teaspoon cayenne or to taste
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1. With a fork, mash eggs in a medium bowl.
2. In another medium bowl, mix mayonnaise or yogurt, mustard, celery, parsley and seasonings. Stir in the mashed eggs and mix well. Refrigerate if not serving right away.
Bagna Cauda Toasts with Radicchio, Egg and Avocado
Think of this as Caesar salad’s sophisticated uncle. The anchovies melt into the dressing and give it the savory umami that makes the whole salad-on-toast thing so good.
Makes 8 large toasts. Recipe is adapted from Food52.com.
Tip: To reduce the bitterness of radicchio, fill a large bowl with water and add ice; when icy cold, remove ice and add radicchio; let sit 15 minutes, then drain and dry.
FOR DRESSING
10 anchovy fillets (olive-oil packed)
3 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons butter
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Juice and zest from 1 lemon
Sea salt, to taste
FOR TOAST
8 hard-cooked eggs, thinly sliced
1 large head (10-12 ounces) radicchio, core removed, thinly sliced
1 cup baby arugula or spinach
⅓ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano
1 avocado, cut in small cubes
1 long stalk celery, thinly sliced on the diagonal
8 thick slices good quality crusty bread, toasted
FOR DRESSING
1. With a mortar and pestle, knife or mini food processor, pulverize anchovies and garlic to smooth paste.
2. Transfer to a small skillet or saucepan. Add butter and oil. Bring mixture to a bare simmer over low heat.
3. Cook about 5 minutes, until anchovy paste melts into the oil. Remove from heat. Add lemon zest and juice. Whisk until emulsified. Season with salt and/or more lemon juice to taste.
TO ASSEMBLE
1. In a large bowl, toss radicchio and arugula with cheese to coat evenly. Add dressing to taste, a little at a time, tossing to coat.
2. Gently fold in eggs, avocado and celery.
3. Brush each slice of toast with dressing, then pile high with salad. Add salt if desired.
Leftover dressing can be refrigerated for one or two days; gently rewarm before using.
Ham and Hard-Cooked Egg Breakfast Casserole
Makes 9 to 12 servings. Recipe is adapted from momendeavors.com. If you’ve got leftover Easter ham and overnight guests, here’s breakfast.
1 loaf ciabatta or other crusty bread, cut in 1-inch slices, toasted if desired
6 tablespoons butter, divided
10 hard-cooked eggs, peeled, sliced
8 or more ounces cubed ham
4 tablespoons flour
1¾ to 2 cups milk
½ cup sour cream
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
Freshly ground black pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar, divided
BUILD THE CASSEROLE
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. Generously butter bread on one side and place butter-side down in a baking dish.
3. Sprinkle with ham, then evenly layer with eggs.
MAKE THE CHEESE SAUCE
1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Add 1 tablespoon flour and whisk.
2. Slowly add ¼ cup milk and stir. Alternately add 1 tablespoon flour, stirring continuously, and another ¼ cup milk, until all flour and about 1¾ cup milk is used and you have a batter-like sauce.
3. Stir in sour cream, mustards and pepper.
4. Add half the cheese and stir until cheese melts. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
COMBINE AND BAKE
1. Pour sauce over eggs in baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
2. Bake at 350 F for 20-30 minutes, until the top starts to get bubbly. Can also be covered and refrigerated overnight before baking.