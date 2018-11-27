The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, a school aimed at forging new paths in the restaurant business, is about to start its own journey.

With NOCHI’s inaugural class slated to begin in January, the school’s founders opened the doors to its downtown New Orleans facility on Tuesday for an early tour for supporters, media and future students.

While they were at it, they rolled out a pitch for community support in the project’s final stretch and got a boost from one of the biggest stars of the food world, Emeril Lagasse. Through his own nonprofit foundation, the celebrity chef pledged a dollar-for-dollar match for new contributions to NOCHI, up to $250,000.

“Take part in showing the world, the world, that New Orleans is not only a food capital as a dining destination but a capital for food education as well,” Lagasse told a crowd assembled in NOCHI’s banquet room.

NOCHI is envisioned as a different approach for workforce development in the hospitality sector, one of the city’s economic and cultural cornerstones.

Ti Martin, co-founder of NOCHI and a proprietor of Commander’s Palace, said the mission of the school is to accelerate the career path in restaurant industry with a formal education tailored to fast-track advancement.

“They’ll get credentials that lead to leaps up the career ladder,” Martin said.

Dickie Brennan, Martin’s cousin and proprietor of his own Dickie Brennan & Co. restaurant group, is another co-founder of NOCHI who expanded on that idea.

“We have the most talented people who can really cook but they don’t have a formal education that can take them to the next level,” Brennan said.

“I’m going for it”

The school has been years in the making, taking shape slowly in a campus of long-vacant buildings at the corner of Carondelet Street and Howard Avenue, by Lee Circle.

It now unfolds across five floors and some 93,000 square feet in a succession of interconnected properties. There are now gleaming, window-lined rooms devoted to teaching kitchens and class space, specialized labs centered on baking and food science and event halls and a pair of rooftop terraces with skyline views.

NOCHI is scheduled to launch Jan. 7 with a small inaugural class of about 15 students. The 20-week curriculum is designed to scale up to teaching 300 students a year.

One of those first students is Bria Chambers. The 25-year-old New Orleans native lived in Atlanta for years after Hurricane Katrina but returned home hungry to start a new career. She tried nursing school but felt continually drawn to the food business.

“The kitchen is where I felt at home,” she said. “One day I saw a NOCHI sign roll by on a bus ad and I told myself, ‘you know I’m going for it.”

She has already started a catering company, called Cooking the NOLA Way, and she intends to one day open her own restaurant. She believes NOCHI will help make it happen.

“I know I have the skills, I have the desire, what I need is the education to put it all together,” she said. “I think this will show me how to get there.”

A different path

The NOCHI program is aimed at a need for qualified staff that many in the local hospitality industry have identify as a crucial issue.

Founders say it will set a different pathway from the conventional culinary schools and other training programs in the region. The goal is not to get a two-year or four-year college degree but rather to quickly learn the skills to advance and accelerate a culinary career.

In addition to Martin and Brennan, NOCHI was co-founded by George Brower, a local developer and tax credit specialist.

They’ve been assembling pieces of the project since 2013, working with NOCHI executive director Carol Markowitz as the ambitious project gone from drawing board to brick-and-mortar reality.

Markowitz said NOCHI has already brought in $8 million in funding toward its $12 million capital campaign goal.

The pre-opening tour, held Nov. 27, coincided with the birthday of the late Ella Brennan, Martin’s mother, Dickie Brennan’s aunt and Lagasse’s avowed mentor. Ella Brennan hired a 23-year-old Lagasse as chef at Commander’s Palace in 1983.

The birthday of the culinary legend, who died in May, held clear emotional resonance for the NOCHI's founders and backers as they spoke about their mission.

“While New Orleans remains a culinary capital we must continue to grow and educate the next generation of culinary leaders,” Lagasse said.

“It’s about culture and adding something that’s missing, education,” said Brennan.

The school has emerged in a cluster of properties was once destined to be an arts and cultural center called Louisiana ArtWorks. Though it soaked up millions in funding, Louisiana ArtWorks proved to be a massive boondoggle that never fully opened.

Long after the stagnant project ground to a halt, the property was acquired by NOCHI from the city through a bid process in 2013. The organization later sold it to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with an agreement in place to have NOCHI operate it as a culinary school. Martin said the convention center’s investment was a key piece of moving NOCHI forward.

As a training institute aimed at a clear industry need, NOCHI appears to have broad support. One backer, for instance, is the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers, a trade group, which is contributing an estimated $5 million in cooking equipment to the school.

Another important component to the new development is Tulane’s business school, which is leasing about 25 percent of the property from NOCHI.

Tulane won’t run culinary classes here, he said, but rather will offer business courses aligned with the hospitality sector, in areas like financing for hospitality startups or new product and service development.

The public will be able to access NOCHI through workshops and one-off classes on culinary topics.

