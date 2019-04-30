Crawfish bisque is normally home cooking. You don’t find it in restaurants often, which makes the fact that you can find it at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival almost crazy.

“It’s a tough dish,” Wayne Baquet said. “All the steps, so much hands-on work. There’s no way to do it fast.”

Baquet is proprietor of Li’l Dizzy’s Café (1500 Esplanade Ave., 504-569-8997), the Creole soul restaurant in Treme. The restaurant doesn’t have crawfish bisque on its regular menu (gumbo is the thing here). But each year for Jazz Fest, Baquet’s crew devotes itself to preparing the dish on a massive scale to serve from its booth at the Fair Grounds, in the Heritage Square area (right between the beignets and the spring rolls).

If crawfish bisque is normally a labor of love for home cooks, preparing it for a festival is more an expression of cultural pride.

It’s a dish that comes from Louisiana and that runs through families. For Li’l Dizzy’s annual Jazz Fest effort, it has long relied on one cook, Tina Cockerham.

She is responsible for the stuffed heads, a defining feature of crawfish bisque and one of the reasons the dish is so difficult to produce.

Crawfish bisque starts with getting some crawfish heads (home cooks usually salvage them from backyard boils) and then stuffing these hollow segments of shell with crawfish dressing. The heads are the treasured pearls of the dish, giving a burst of well-seasoned crawfish flavor when you scoop (or suck) them clean.

Cockerham starts weeks in advance, making batches and freezing them. It always comes down to crunch time though. Last weekend, with the festival already rolling, she had socked away 5,800 heads and estimated she had another 5,000 to go.

“I have to do this all the way through myself,” Cockerham said. “If I’m going to do it, I’m going to make sure it’s done right.”

Even at this scale, though, her approach looks like home cooking. She starts by running trinity through a small food processor, followed by crawfish tails and bread. That’s the basis of the dressing. In goes more seasoning and a bit of liquid crawfish boil.

This is then stuffed into the shells, by hand, one at a time. Two stuffed heads go into each cup of bisque, bobbing in rusty-hued red Creole gravy, a roux-based foundation thick with crawfish flavor.

“They don’t make them like that anymore,” Baquet said of Cockerham, in gratitude for her work ethic and diligence. “She’s amazing.”

Originally from Mississippi, Cockerham once had a job at the old Turnbull Bakeries, known for its Melba toast.

She started working with the Baquet family back in 1981 and through the years has cooked at the various restaurants they’ve run, including Eddie’s, Eddie’s at Krauss (in the old downtown department store) and Zachary’s.

Baquet said the bisque recipe comes through the family of his wife, Janet Baquet. She learned it from her mother, the late Elsie Jourdain. It was passed on to Cockerham as she came up through the restaurant.

“I learned to make this dish here, but I don’t need a recipe now,” Cockerham said. “It’s in my hands.”

Cockerham doesn’t attend Jazz Fest. She’s too busy back at the restaurant, stuffing those crawfish heads.

But her work ensures more people get to taste a dish with long Louisiana roots, and it contributes to the heritage at the Jazz and Heritage Festival.

