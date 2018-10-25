Shake Shack, the counter service burger brand with roots in New York City's fine-dining scene, will take over the current home of Lager's International Ale House in Metairie.

The longtime tavern at 3501 Veterans Blvd. announced recently that it would close in December. Today, Shake Shack announced in a press release that it would develop a new restaurant at the site, with a scheduled opening in mid-2019. Shake Shack also has a location in the works inside the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport, now expected to be unveiled in May.

The Shake Shack chain is part of the "better burger" trend that has spawned many new fast casual burger brands, including the homegrown Company Burger in New Orleans and Atomic Burger, just a few blocks down Veterans.

This one got its start as a vending cart pop-up from acclaimed New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer in Madison Square Park, part of an effort to support the city park. From a sideline, however, the concept has grown into a phenomenon with more than 180 locations around the U.S. and overseas.

It will hold down a prominent intersection at the corner of Veterans Boulevard and Severn Avenue near Lakeside Shopping Center. Lager's opened here in 1996 as a bar and grill developed by the same owners behind the Bulldog Tavern in New Orleans.

Facing rising rents, however, Lager's co-owner Eddie Dyer earlier this month confirmed that the tavern would close. Today, he said the final service at Lager's is now set for Dec. 21 for a last hurrah just before Christmas. He and his partners are interested in reopening elsewhere in Metairie, he said, but have not yet found the right spot.

The landscape for restaurants and bars around Metairie has changed considerably in recent years, with an influx of national chains and large new developments.

In its announcement, Shake Shack said its new restaurant would have an outdoor patio, and renderings show this facing Veterans Boulevard. The company said the renovation work to the property would include green architecture and eco-friendly construction, with sustainable and recycled materials. Tabletops, for instance, will be made with wood repurposed from bowl alley lanes.

