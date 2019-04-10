A battle over booze on Bourbon Street has spilled into federal court for the second time this year, again through the vehicle of novelty go-cups.

The latest dispute involves a lawsuit filed by the Tropical Isle bar, creator and staunch defender of its "hand grenade" cocktail, one of a parade of specialty drinks hawked on Bourbon Street.

The company has sued Willie’s Chicken Shack, alleging copyright infringement for the latter's own signature drink, dubbed “Willie’s cocktail.”

The two companies sell their drinks a block apart on Bourbon Street.

This is a fight not over the contents of the cocktails but the cups in which they’re served. Both are long, plastic “yard cup”-style containers with customized bulbous bottoms. On the hand grenade, this is modeled after the namesake explosive, while for Willie’s cocktail it’s a rooster body, extending through the shaft of the cup to a rooster's beak decked with sunglasses.

The hand grenade is a pale green, melon-flavored drink that Tropical Isle serves in a translucent, green-colored plastic cup. The Willie's cup in question is also translucent and shows the color of whatever beverage it contains.

Tropical Isle claims Willie's design is “confusingly similar” to its trademarked product and that Willie’s “intentionally heightens confusion” in the way it markets its drink.

While the hand grenade is marketed as “New Orleans’ most powerful drink,” Willie’s cocktail lays claim to being “New Orleans’ stiffest drink.”

Tropical Isle has asked the court to block Willie’s from selling its souvenir cup and to pay damages.

In the suit, Tropical Isle, which also makes a “horny gator” cocktail, complains that its competitor’s cocktail cup demeans its own brand through tawdry innuendo.

Willie’s is a local chain of fried chicken and daiquiri shops developed by businessman Aaron Motwani. In a prepared statement, a representative for the company called the lawsuit "meritless" and "anti-competitive" and said “Willie’s will steadfastly defend its rights to serve its customers.”

“The ‘Willie’s Cocktail’ looks nothing like a hand grenade. Tropical Isle does not have a monopoly on large plastic cups in the French Quarter,” Willie’s representative wrote.

The case follows a separate lawsuit filed in the same court over the distinction between Huge Ass Beer and Giant Ass Beer.

In late February, just before the peak of Carnival, the local company that has made the name Huge Ass Beer a commonplace along Bourbon Street, emblazoned on plastic cups that are indeed huge, alleged trademark infringement by a rival company pushing Giant Ass Beer, served in plastic containers that look like giant beer bottles.

That suit was the latest in a long-running string of litigation between those two parties over their business practices on Bourbon Street. The case of Huge Ass Beer vs. Giant Ass Beer is still pending.

Tropical Isle’s lawsuit against Willie’s comes after a previous dialogue between the businesses over the cup issue, both sides acknowledge.

Tropical Isle claims in its suit that it asked Willie’s to adopt a different design and that while it was “trying to negotiate with Willie’s Chicken Shack in good faith,” the other company “secretly ran” to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to register its own design.

Willie’s, in its response, points to a preliminary review by that agency as an indication that its own trademark filing doesn’t conflict with others.

Tropical Isle got its start at the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans, and it has grown to include a string of related bars and music venues along Bourbon Street.

The company claims in its suit that it sells “hundreds of thousands of the cocktails” each year in its signature hand grenade cups, and that because of this success the cup has “been copied by competitors hoping to deceive consumers.”

Tropical Isle has sued in the past over trademark infringement when it suspected imitation by local competitors and others farther afield. In 2016, for instance, Tropical Isle sued a bar in Wilmington, North Carolina, for marketing a hand grenade cocktail.

Tropical Isle markets drink mixes for its most popular cocktails, though on its web site it warns that the mixes are intended for “private home use” and that resale is prohibited. The company offers a $250 reward for “information that leads to the identification and termination of the illegal use of our federally registered trademark the Hand Grenade or Grenade.”

Tropical Isle touts one unique measure of the hand grenade's stature at the top of the heap for New Orleans novelty drinks.

“At the close of each Mardi Gras season,” the company’s lawsuit asserts, “published photographs of clean-up crews clearing post-Mardi Gras debris provide visual representations of the popularity of hand cocktails served in the Tropical Isle’s Souvenir Cup, over other New Orleans specialty cocktails.”