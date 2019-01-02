Chef D’z Café has moved around a few times. But no matter the address the food let you know you could only be in New Orleans.

Now the Creole soul café has a new spot in Treme, slated to open Sunday (Jan. 6) at 1535 Basin St.

As with its earlier incarnations, Chef D’z will serve the standards, like red beans and rice with fried chicken, yakamein and Creole gumbo, alongside an inexpensive breakfast menu.

The location has seen a number of eateries in recent years, including, at one point, trumpeter Kermit Ruffins’ Treme Speakeasy.

This new Chef D’z Café will eventually have live music on weekends.

“Chef D” is Donald Smith, a chef who came to the profession in the traditional New Orleans way – through family.

In an earlier interview, Smith said his first love for cooking was set by his mother, Doris (she’s the Mama D at Chef D’z). Raising her son on her own, she wasn’t always home to cook. But she would call from her office job and guide the young boy through the steps for fixing a meal, like a latchkey kid with a slotted spoon and a saucepan.

Smith later worked at New Orleans hotels and restaurants and at the convention center, but he still feels the early stirrings that set his path.

“Your food is your gift,” Smith said. “When you’re able to share that with someone it means you’re feeding people and feeding their souls.”

Through the years, he has run Creole restaurants in California before returning home. Chef D’z Café had stints in Gretna and Gentilly and, most recently, Mid-City, near the courthouse at Tulane and Broad. It was a refreshing reminder of the roots that give New Orleans food its character, though the restaurant closed in September.

The new location will have a grand opening party Jan. 6 from 2-6 p.m. and begin regular hours Monday.

Chef D’z Café

1535 Basin St.; 504-827-1785

Mon.-Wed. 8am-8pm; Thu.-Sat. 8am-9pm, Sun. 11am-5pm

