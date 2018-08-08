In the middle of summer, could anything be more simple and satisfying than a good old scoop of ice cream?

But what if it isn’t a scoop? What if it’s a cluster of wafer thin rolls made before your eyes and arranged like an ice cream bouquet?

What if your ice cream materialized through a food lab display of instant-freezing liquid nitrogen, spreading vapor like fog from a witch’s caldron?

Are you ready for flavors that come from the Far East and for milkshakes that come with enough auxiliary cookies and candies to double as a dessert cart?

And, while we’re pondering such matters, what happens when taco Tuesday meets ice cream sundae?

Such are the rapidly expanding options for ice cream in New Orleans, where a raft of frozen dessert trends have joined the classics.

These are the unicorns of the ice cream world, and they are at full gallop.

Some are audacious and most, by design, are utterly Instagramable. Many are significantly pricier than what you’re used to paying at the ice cream parlor, especially if (like me) you’re susceptible to extra toppings.

But they all include a bonus: This is entertainment food. Watching these treats come together is a show that can be captivating, if also heavily calorie-laden.

Get your sample spoon ready and prepare for brain freeze. We’re digging in.

Taking rolled ice cream for a spin

When things are really rolling at Ice Queen NOLA, a pair of ice cream makers work their adjacent stations like dueling DJs.

They move constantly, maneuvering their liquid ice cream mix over a super-cold circular pan, adding flavors, spreading the rapidly-freezing creation into a thin layer and then scraping it up into a half dozen scrolls to fill a cup.

Nearby, someone else is whipping up cotton candy to arrange like a frilly princess skirt around one rolled ice cream cup.

They all have a rapt audience of open-mouthed kids (and photo-snapping adults), peering through the glass-fronted ice cream counter.

Mei Ling Liu and her partners opened Ice Queen NOLA (3304 W. Esplanade Ave.) this spring, and it stands out in the growing field of rolled ice cream purveyors for its full embrace of Far East dessert flavors.

Rolled ice cream started out as street food in Thailand and other parts of Southeast Asia. Made on the spot and endlessly customizable, it has lately spread all across the U.S.

The preparation and presentation account for much of the appeal, taking the build-your-own format to a new level. The flavors and add-ons aren’t limited to toppings but are embedded in the ice cream.

Big chains like Cold Stone Creamery and Marble Slab have familiarized this process. But rolled ice cream gives it all a different shape and texture and cartoon cuteness. It speaks to the culinary alchemist in all of us.

In just the past year, the rolled ice cream trend has materialized rapidly around New Orleans. They range from festival vendors and pop-ups, like Dat Ice Roll, a mobile stand often stationed by the Magazine Street location of Dat Dog, to ambitious franchise concepts beginning to grow.

From its home base in Hammond, the local chain Sweet Rolls is now expanding with new locations around the region.

Roulé Rolled Ice Cream now has a river-spanning presence in Marrero (5029 Lapalco Blvd.) and Elmwood (5618 Jefferson Highway), and a third shop in the works upriver in Prairieville. It also takes its show on the road with a mobile rolled ice cream cart for events and parties, including hands-on sessions for the kids to roll their own. Roulé’s cannoli cup, combining the traditional Italian rolled dessert with this new frozen one, is a fun mash-up.

At Auction House Market (800 Magazine St.), the new food hall in the Warehouse District, the petite walk-up stand Mac & Moon pairs rolled ice cream and fancy macaroons and draws a crowd whenever the ice cream making process begins.

It changes from liquid base to finished frozen rolls quickly, with flavors, sweet sauces and crunchy extras chopped in along the way (the style is sometimes called “stir fried ice cream”).

At Mac & Moon I went for lavender açaí rolls with black sesame seed and rose petals mixed in for smooth, fragrant, mellow Middle Eastern flavor. Both calming and refreshing, it was a needed antidote to a raging hot downtown day.

Freezy Street, meanwhile, has added distinctly New Orleans twists to the curves of the rolled ice cream trend at its two locations (2633 St. Claude Ave., 10709 Chef Meteur Hwy.). It also serves sno-balls and any of those sno-ball flavors can be worked into the custom-made ice cream. Nectar cream, doberge cake, Creole cream cheese, wedding cake — all of these New Orleans flavors are on the frozen mixing table to localize your rolls.

Meanwhile, Sweet Wonders (4421 Clearview Pkwy.) in Metairie had its own purple, green and gold king cake rolled ice cream last Carnival season.

Other are more attuned to the Far East. Liu, at Ice Queen NOLA, is originally from China. One of her partners is from Thailand. She said they wanted to introduce flavors that are popular back home and that they discovered in their travels. They knew the rolled ice cream style was catching on and could be a hit here.

Among the lychee and matcha and Thai tea ice cream flavors here, the coconut ash rolled ice cream made an impression. It was black as ink and tasted of fresh coconut and Oreo crust (I customized it with whipped cream and pretzels).

Training for rolled ice cream is more involved than the standard scoop-and-serve ice cream parlor, and Liu said it usually takes new hires about a week to get up to speed.

But for the curious, Ice Queen NOLA hosts an open kitchen on Saturdays after 4 p.m. where customers can try out making rolled ice cream themselves.

Over the rainbow (and beyond) at Sweet Handkraft

An ice cream display case may contain every color of the rainbow, sometimes all in one flavor. The case at Sweet Handkraft (3363 Severn Ave.), however, had a few I wasn’t expecting.

There was ube in a vivid purple that could match your LSU jersey, and pandan, a green more intense than a shamrock but still looking creamy and cool.

This new ice cream parlor and dessert shop in Metairie serves scoops, not rolled ice cream. But it is hardly conventional. Proprietor Loc Nguyen said his ice cream is made in house, along with the macaroons that line the counter beside them.

Pandan is made from a leaf that is a common ingredient in Southeast Asian cooking but a rare find in a New Orleans dessert case. The flavor reminded me of a more floral, fragrant coconut.

The ube also tastes much more mellow than it looks. Made from purple yam, a staple of Filipino cooking, as ice cream it tasted a bit like sweet potato pie filling.

Proprietor Loc Nguyen opened Sweet Handkraft in the spring. The ice cream is made in house, and so are the ice cream delivery systems. These can be as fun as the flavors.

The pandan was packed into an ice cream sandwich made from oversized macaroons of the same green color and flavor, with a crisp shell and squishy chew around the ice cream.

For the ube, we ordered a bubble waffle cone. Sometimes called egg waffles, and a long-running trend in Hong Kong, this looks like a waffle version of Bubble Wrap and proves just as compelling to play with. The hot waffle also serves as the framework for dioramas of toppings, from gummy bears to thumbnail-sized French toast cookies.

Though visually stunning, how to eat the thing is not entirely intuitive. My 10-year-old ice cream companion here was momentarily stumped, until we decided on a two-pronged method using both a spoon and puffs of waffle, broken off like chips to take swipes at the ice cream and toppings.

Shaking up milkshakes

The classic milkshake can bring to mind a quiet spell at the old-fashioned soda fountain. But at two New Orleans spots, the milkshakes are extravaganzas, lavishly festooned with edible decoration, spectacular to behold and probably best restricted to special occasions.

Frey Smoked Meat Co. (4141 Bienville St.), best known for its barbecue and burgers, has built a following for its huge and intricately themed milkshakes. They are like multicourse meals of dessert. Some are seasonal, and the latest is the orangy Dreamsicle, complete with creamsicle push pop on top that you can slowly inject into the shake.

Pretty to begin, the presentation becomes a glorious, sticky-finger mess as you combine the thick shake and the profuse toppings, dunking a long spoon through its layers to dredge up combination bites. I’ll wager that Frey goes through as many napkins on shakes as it does on ribs.

Over in the Riverbend, Shake Therapy (624 S. Carrollton Ave.) is a dedicated over-the-top milkshake parlor that takes a different tack. Here you make your own and the palette is wide open.

Shake makers, clad in medical scrubs to carry the “therapy” theme, will guide you down an entire candy shop worth of glass jars displaying all the toppings. They range from basic sprinkles to “grand garnishes” (like miniature candies) and “grander garnishes” (whole cookies, doughnuts and such).

With some patient coaching, here’s what I assembled: salted caramel ice cream with a Nutella rim studded with Cookie Crisp cereal, chocolate syrup inside, whipped cream on top, mini pretzels jutting from the cream, more chocolate syrup on top and then, finally, a chocolate caramel cookie bar stuck at a jaunty angle off the edge.

The ice cream is more fluffy than dense, and when whipped into a milkshake it is smooth bordering on milky. You can drink these faster than they can make them.

At each place, these monster milkshakes will set you back about the price of a craft cocktail: $10.

At Creamistry, instant-freeze flavor

The best part of Creamistry happens before you even get your hands on the dessert. This ice cream is good and has a rich flavor. But what precedes it is basically the frozen version of pyrotechnics, and that’s hard to compete against.

Creamistry is a national chain with a Metairie outpost that opened late last year (conveniently, right next another chain, the Beef Jerky Outlet).

This version of made-to-order ice cream starts in bakery-sized mixing bowls equipped with liquid nitrogen on tap. Order your ice cream (there are four different bases, including vegan and organic) and the show begins as frosty vapor spills forth from the bowl. It spreads along the counter, under the glass barrier and, when a few orders are going at once, it can practically envelope the gawking line of customers.

It’s part Phantom of the Opera stagecraft, part sleek food lab science showcase.

Then it gets down the parade of toppings and extras. I decided to go all in with a large sundae, adding chopped up Kit-Kat bars to the ice cream and topping it with chocolate sauce and crushed peanut butter cups, and adding whipped cream.

The result was impressive, and the bill made an impression too, $12.50. You can order more frugally, though any family outing is bound to run up a substantial tab.

Taco Tuesday meets ice cream sundae

Sucre (3022 Magazine St., 3301 Veterans Blvd., 622 Conti St.) has always put more style into its scoops, as if the gelato at these dessert emporiums is trying to keep pace with the intricately beautiful pastries here. I was a fan of the gelato po-boy they rolled out a few years back. One recent creation is a weekly special: the gelato taco.

It reconfigures the build-your-own sundae in a waffle cone, shaped like a taco shell. Sucre even adopted the cantina custom of taco Tuesdays, serving this treat only on that day.

This is one taco you should probably split. I did not, and was glad the Sucre coffee bar was available to counterbalance the inevitable sugar rush/crash cycle.

