A highly unconventional king cake won a crown for New Orleans chef Nathan Richard, who this week was named King of Louisiana Seafood through an annual statewide culinary competition.

Never mind that king cake’s season ended with Mardi Gras back in March. Never mind that this king cake is essentially a savory-sweet sendup of crawfish bread, filled with crawfish tails and goat cheese and dappled with dehydrated crab fat.

Richard, executive chef of the upscale/casual Uptown restaurant Cavan, was determined to make a splash at the competition and he knew he had a dish in his arsenal no one else was likely to attempt.

“You got to take a risk and bring something that’ll represent yourself and Louisiana, and this is a fun dish that does that. I mean, crawfish and king cake,” Richard said. “I told everyone from the start though, this is not your mom n’ ‘em’s king cake.”

Produced by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, the competition gathered 13 chefs from across the state (see list below), each of whom prepared a dish on the spot for a panel of judges. The cook-off was held June 18 in Lafayette at the Cajundome, as part of the Taste of EatLafayette event.

As King of Louisiana Seafood, Richard will travel to various events throughout the year. On Aug. 3, he’ll compete with chefs from around the nation at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans. The winner of that round is named King of American Seafood, a title now held by chef Ryan Trahan of the Blue Dog Café in Lafayette.

Richard has some special qualifications as an ambassador for Louisiana seafood. He grew up around Thibodaux and has spent his life not just cooking seafood, but catching it.

“It’s always been part of my culture, getting crawfish out of the bayou, fishing on Lake Verrett,” he said. “We didn’t need to go very far to get great seafood, the waterways were always right there and full of it.”

Richard built his career at modern restaurants, including an early stint at Husk, the acclaimed Southern restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina. He was chef at Kingfish in the French Quarter before taking the helm at Cavan in 2017.

Richard first served this crawfish king cake at Cavan a few years back, and it’s become a Carnival standard at the restaurant. Cinnamon in the dough and a pepper jelly cream cheese icing give it a sweet-savory blend. Dehydrated crab fat adds some color, standing in for a king cake’s sugared topping.

Fresh from the cook-off win, the cake may return for another round this summer, Richard said. But if it does, though, he may not call it king cake, aware of the sensitivity of pitching out-of-season king cake (savory or otherwise) to his New Orleans clientele.

Richard does feel a special affinity for king cake. After all, his birthday is Jan. 6, Twelfth Night, the traditional start of king cake season.

Cavan

3607 Magazine St., 504-509-7655

Louisiana Seafood Cook-off competitors, 2019

• Chef Justin Componation; Parish Restaurant & Bar; Monroe

• Chef Jeremy Conner; Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant; Lafayette

• Chef Wayne Cooper; The Panini Bistro; Hammond

• Chef Willie Gaspard; Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel; Charenton

• Chef Devan Giddix; Bourbon House; New Orleans

• Chef Marc Krampe; Social Southern Table & Bar; Lafayette

• Chef Johnnie Landry; The Little Big Cup; Arnaudville

• Chef Brody Leblanc; Borgne; New Orleans

• Chef Larry Mannheimer; Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse; Lake Charles

• Chef Jerry Mixon; Café Amelie; New Orleans

• Chef Chris Motto; Mansurs on the Boulevard; Baton Rouge

• Chef Nathan Richard; Cavan Restaurant & Bar; New Orleans

• Chef Quintin Scrantz; Prejean’s Restaurant; Lafayette

• Chef Amy Sins; Langlois; New Orleans

