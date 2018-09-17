When disaster strikes neighboring communities, New Orleans chefs get cooking.

The unfolding calamity in the wake of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas may seem farther away, but it's no exception.

A group of local culinary professionals with a track record of disaster relief in our region is now back in action, preparing meals that will be needed on the ground as rescue and recovery work continues.

Chef Amy Cyrex Sins, an organizer of the effort, reports the group has set up locations for the public to drop off donations of bulk food supplies in New Orleans and in Harahan today and tomorrow.

Items will be accepted Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 17 and 18) at:

St. James Cheese Company (Uptown location), 5004 Prytania St., from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank, 700 Edwards Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Items must be delivered and labeled "COMMUNITY KITCHEN/FLORENCE RELIEF attention Jeff Dreier & Chef Amy Sins."

Requested items include:

Canned goods - sweet potatoes, greens, green beans, corn, canned beans (white, black, red) tomatoes, tomato sauce, soups, beans, oranges, peaches etc. If possible #10 cans (109 oz.).

Dry goods- cake mix, flour, brownie mix, cornbread mix, corn flour, grits, rice, grains, quinoa, pasta, vegetable oil.

Over the weekend, Sins put out a call for chefs, line cooks, dishwashers and others with professional kitchen experience, and on Wednesday they will be cooking together in a commercial kitchen. The goal is to have meals ready to serve people in stricken communities this week.

