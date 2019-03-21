When the Franklin first opened in 2014, it was part of the changing pace for the Marigny and its adjacent neighborhoods. Closed since the summer, the Franklin is now back after shifting gears itself.

This new Franklin officially opens Monday, March 25. The name and location are the same, but the restaurant has a new management team, a new chef and a new focus.

“We’re more casual, more approachable and a little more affordable,” said Ken Jackson, the Franklin’s new managing partner.

With its large bar and dark, stylish interior, and a menu of modern bistro-style dishes, the Franklin always toed the line between lounge and restaurant. Jackson describes the new approach as a gastrobar, a little more polished than perhaps gastropub implies and every bit as much about drinks as food.

Chef Dane Harris returned to New Orleans from Chicago to run the kitchen. His opening menu has dishes like beef tartare with pho garnishes, smoked redfish rillettes, shaved ham and cheese with brown butter, pork schnitzel Pariser and a burger (see full opening menu below).

Meanwhile, the bar zeros in on martinis and natural wines.

The drinks list was designed by a trio of local bartenders now working together on cocktail consulting: Evan Wolf of the Company Burger, Matt LoFink of Cure and Jason Sorbet of Barrel Proof.

Starting from the classic martini, the bar will specialize in its family of variants, like the vesper, Martinez, el president and Rosita, as well as contemporary takes on the style (see list below).

The Franklin’s comeback also marks a return for Jackson, who spent the past dozen years in the food and beverage business around New York. He got a start in the business back in the 1990s with chef Susan Spicer and the retail company she then ran, Spice Inc. Along with Spicer, he was one of the original partners in Herbsaint. which later became a Donald Link restaurant.

The Franklin is built in an old corner grocery. Long vacant, it had been reduced to dirt floors and open rafters when work on the original restaurant conversion began. It opened as more attention and investment were pouring into the surrounding neighborhoods and it was the most upscale entry into its growing restaurant circuit.

It closed in July after announcing a plan to reopen as a new restaurant from chef Alex Harrell, though those plans were soon called off. Harrell is now chef at the Elysian Bar nearby in the new Hotel Peter & Paul.

The Franklin

2600 Dauphine St.

Mon.-Thu. 5-10 p.m., Fri., Sat. 5-11 p.m.

Sunday hours to come

