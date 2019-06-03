That the phrase eating local is even in our lexicon is a statement about modern food.

Eating local was the historical norm, the delights of Silk Road trade or the Greek amphora notwithstanding, and it wasn't so long ago that it was still the norm, no explanation or mission statement needed.

There’s no doubt though after generations of industrialization, the value and pleasures of food produced close at hand is up for revaluation and rediscovery.

In New Orleans, June has been prime time for this thanks to a series of events under the Eat Local Challenge umbrella.

The Eat Local Challenge is underway again, though this time with a new framework and focus.

The original “challenge” still stands. Since the first edition in 2010, the event has asked people who sign up to eat foods produced within a 200-mile radius of New Orleans for the month of June. There are different levels of adherence, from absolute to the “hey, I tried” approach.

Participants can still make an eat local pledge by picking their level on eatlocalno.org. But this year the Eat Local Challenge is emphasizing events that encourage people to explore the area’s growing network of local food producers and suppliers, and to take up more issues around the idea of local food.

The New Orleans Food Policy Advisory Committee, a local advocacy group, has taken on management of the Eat Local Challenge this year. There’s no longer a fee to sign up, and committee chair Elisa Munoz said the event is now centered more a mindfulness in eating and buying local food rather than a strictness to ingredients.

“We wanted it to be less about trying to find those niche ingredients, and more about making your mark on the local food system,” Munoz said. “It could mean switching to a local grocery store, choosing to eat at a local restaurant.”

Some of the signature events of past Eat Local Challenge months are back, like the urban farm bike tour on June 8, and the garden-to-glass local cocktail competition, this time at the American Sector restaurant at the National World War II Museum on June 19.

The calendar of events is still filling up, with classes on backyard farming, composting and household water management (a matter of immediate interest for people living atop New Orleans’ woebegone infrastructure). There are shopping days at local purveyors and farmers markets, a local meats barbecue on the farm, yoga on the farm and community meals with discussions on issues of social justice and food access.

See event details and updates at eatlocalno.org.

