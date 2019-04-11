2510 Tulane Ave., (504) 821-4110

5001 Airline Drive, Metairie, (504) 510-5360

Picture the moxie to mix a roast beef po-boy with banh mi using Vietnamese ko bho stew as the bridge and you have the spirit of this deeply delicious sandwich shop. From a walk-up counter next to his parent’s Texaco station, Peter Nguyen slings banh mi filled with Korean bulgogi beef, Japanese chicken katsu and Chinese char siu barbecue pork, along with conventional po-boys and exuberant cheese fries topped with oyster Rockefeller sauce or sizzling Vietnamese style steak and eggs. Lunch and early dinner (till 8 p.m.) Mon.-Sat. $

611 O’Keefe St., (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320

The key to Company Burger is not a secret sauce. It’s a process, and an unwavering fidelity to it. The result is a highly consistent recitation of a well-hewn burger, with thin, griddled patties, a lip of gooey cheese, onions that effectively cook under the bun and the same satisfaction next time that you had last time. A burger joint that can do that is doing it right. Fries or tots are your sides, and a mayo bar awaits. Lunch and dinner daily. $

2540 Banks St., (504) 324-6090

This off-the-radar eatery should be on your map for outrageously flavorful sandwiches. It feels like a clubhouse dedicated to good food with few rules and zero pretense. Inside, it looks like a diner and works like a cross between the deli and the tavern with Philly style roast pork, Chicago roast beef, lemon grass chicken tacos, boudin balls and a burger that belongs in any conversation about the city’s best. Watch them pour Belgian ale right from the taps into the bowl as they start cooking your mussels. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

538 N. Hagan St., (504) 482-3047

It’s now common to hear people talking up their favorite new po-boy find by saying it’s “better than Parkway.” This shop has become the standard for comparison, and along the way also a destination for throngs. The line here on some days is for real. But they’re also getting something that sets a very high standard for the city’s most important sandwich. It’s in the texture of that beef, the seasoning and consistent crust on the fried seafood, the way the turkey reacts to gravy and how the plump sausage links fill the loaf. It’s not just a po-boy shop. Parkway is po-boy heaven. Lunch and dinner Wed.-Mon. $

739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428

This Irish Channel sandwich shop got started with a bang and some explosive attention. Now that the smoke has cleared a bit, it’s easier to see Turkey and the Wolf for what it is — part of a trend of young chefs deploying their chops and creativity in a more casual realm. Here, that’s Mason Hereford, who imbues the joint with both his flavors and sense of humor. His menu of sandwiches, salads and snacks is festooned with fresh ingredients and unusual combinations that may sound tongue-in-cheek but usually play out right on your palate. Lunch Wed.-Mon. $