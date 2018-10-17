Circle Food Store, a historic grocery store in Treme, marked its 80th anniversary this year. Right now, however, it looks like that may be its last.

“We’re still here, but we’re in bad shape,” said Dwayne Boudreaux Jr., proprietor of Circle Food Store. “I’ve been trying my best to keep it open but it looks like that might be impossible. We are just looking at it day to day at this point.”

The store has not been restocking its shelves, and its fresh food areas are now mostly barren. On Wednesday morning, the store was staffed solely by Boudreaux and his wife Catrina as a trickle of customers walked through the aisles.

The 22,000-square-foot grocery has held a prominent role in its neighborhood for generations and is one the longest-running black-owned businesses in New Orleans, dating back to 1938.

The store was shuttered for eight years after Hurricane Katrina, and its return in January 2014 was hailed as a comeback for a valued community resource. Getting it open entailed an $8 million overhaul, financed with a combination of loans, historic restoration and new market tax credits and funding through the city's Fresh Food Retailer Initiative, the state Office of Community Development and a $100,000 grant from the city's economic development fund.

Today, however, bills are mounting and Circle Food Store doesn’t have the cash flow to keep up, Boudreaux said. He described a combination of factors that have put the business in dire straights.

One of its lenders was First NBC Bank, the local financial institution that collapsed last spring and continues to send ripples through the business community. He said when his loan was acquired by another financial institution he faced harsher terms.

“We opened with the finances upside down to begin with, and it got worse,” he said.

Boudreaux also said the store has grappled with internal issues of family management, blaming some relatives for “taking too much money out.”

The August 2017 flood may have been the last straw, he said. That disaster, spurred by a summer downpour that revealed widespread problems with the city’s drainage systems, swamped the store and knocked out much of its food-storage equipment.

It took months to get all the systems running again. During that time, Boudreaux said, the property was hit by copper thieves, who stripped its rooftop condensers, adding to the repair costs and delaying full-service operation.

“In the grocery business, you can’t stay out of business for long,” said Boudreaux. “People get used to going somewhere else.”

For generations, however, people had gotten used to shopping at Circle Food Store.

More than groceries

Circle Food Store stands at the corner of North Claiborne and St. Bernard avenues, at the juncture of the city's Treme and Seventh Ward communities. Its exterior has a Spanish mission design, done in white stucco with a terracotta roof line and a shaded colonnade flanking the front.

On the inside, however, the store was all New Orleans during its pre-Katrina heyday. It stocked local staple foods and was known to carry wild game. It also served its clientele with much more than groceries. It evolved through the years into a one-stop shop for a wide range of products and services. Among the amenities: a pharmacy, a doctor and dentist for check-ups, and a chiropractor. The store also stocked local school uniforms.

Circle Food Store was built on the spot that was previously home to a public market, part of a network of such food hubs that once dotted the city (the French Market is the last in operation). One of its produce vendors was Herbert Gabriel, who eventually bought out his competitors and consolidated the market as a full-service grocery. The store took its name from the circular turnaround point for Claiborne Avenue streetcars that stood at this intersection.

This stretch of Claiborne Avenue was a hub for black-owned businesses in those days, though the area would be radically changed when the interstate was built above the avenue in the 1960s.

Dwayne Boudreaux Sr., father of the current owner, worked at the store starting as a teenager. He took over the business from its founder in 1995.

When the store reopened in January 2014, customers streamed in and the return was widely hailed as an important comeback. However, Boudreaux acknowledged that the grocery struggled to compete with bigger brands and saw that initial enthusiasm from the local clientele wane over time.

Getting the Circle Food Store back open in 2014 came after significant investments.

It received a $1 million loan from the city’s Fresh Food Retailer Initiative, with a forgivable amount of $500,000, according to reports at the time. That initiative is aimed at increasing residents’ access to fresh food.

The city also provided a $100,000 Economic Development Fund grant, while other financing reported at the time of the store’s reopening included a $1 million loan from the Louisiana Office of Community Development and $2.2 million in historic tax credit equity and $2.2 million in new market tax credit equity.

The store sits astride an area targeted by local officials for revitalization through the Claiborne Corridor Cultural Innovation District. This initiative launched this year with a plan to bring more new entrepreneurs, social services and cultural activity to the corridor running along North Claiborne Avenue.

Supported by a federal grant, it’s a street level approach to reinvestment in an area that had been a hub for African American businesses prior to construction of the interstate.

At Circle Food Store, while surveying the quiet, mostly empty grocery, Boudreaux seemed to be preparing for the end while also keeping his hopes up.

“When I started this I had $3,000 in my bank account, so I feel blessed that we lasted as long as we did,” he said. “I don’t want to give up. I hope we can find a way to stay.”

