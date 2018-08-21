In 1983, Ella Brennan gathered some of the top names in the American food world in New Orleans for an event that helped shape the contours of its future.

A generation later, a new event led by her daughter is out to revive the conversation and recast it for the modern and rapidly changing landscape of American food.

The American Cuisine & Hospitality Symposium, scheduled for Sept. 17, is a call for innovative thought and big ideas for the future of the restaurant industry, and it will convene leaders and luminaries in the field from around the country. It is also a bid to put New Orleans in the forefront of that charge.

“Hospitality is what we do in this town, it’s in our DNA, there’s no reason why New Orleans shouldn’t be a leader in this field nationally, globally,” said Ti Adelaide Martin, a proprietor of the Commander’s Palace Family of Restaurants, which is organizing the event.

The American Cuisine & Hospitality Symposium is a daylong conference, open to the public (tickets required), at the Orpheum Theater on Sept. 17.

Through speeches and panels, it will cover topics that are of the moment, including the rising profile of women in the restaurant industry and the changes that technology is bringing to the food world.

One segment will explore what hospitality really means for businesses, and how they can connect with the people they serve. The history and future of New Orleans food also gets its own platform. A more lighthearted segment will pit cocktails against wine as a contender for the food pairing beverage of choice (there will be a blind tasting on stage for some culinary theater).

One question, lasting impact

The upcoming conference is timed to mark the 125th anniversary of Commander's Palace and the 300th anniversary of the founding of New Orleans. It also flows directly from the original American Cuisine Symposium hosted 35 years ago at Commander's Palace by Martin’s mother, the late Ella Brennan. It posed a simple but then-controversial question: Did America have its own cuisine? It would prove to have a far-reaching impact.

Brennan invited leading chefs, restaurateurs, writers and others leading the charge to define American food. The conference stirred wide interest.

“American cuisine: purists vs. innovators,” read one headline in The New York Times.

“What is American cuisine? Experts don’t know, either,” read another headline in the Portland Oregonian.

From those question marks, the consensus answer would emerge in the recognition of the country’s rich regional cuisines, with Louisiana's as one leading example. It helped embolden chefs to forge their own paths, rather than strive to fit European ideals.

“There weren’t many of us pursuing this back then, so it was thrilling for us to get together,” said Ruth Reichl, who attended the 1983 event would go on to become The New York Times restaurant critic, Gourmet magazine's editor and a prolific author.

For people who at the time were striving to put their own region’s food riches on the map, Reichl said, it was revealing to see what other like-minded advocates were bringing to the table.

“It was a different time. We were embarrassed about what we had here,” she said. “One thing these symposiums did was get people thinking, and saying, ‘Wait a minute, look around at how much we really do have.’ It opened our eyes to what was out there and what was possible.”

Leaders, then and now

Reichl is among a number of participants from that 1983 event who are returning for this year’s American Cuisine & Hospitality Symposium. Others include chefs who were pioneers in that critical time for American food, like Jeremiah Tower, Jonathan Waxman and Larry Forgione.

The lineup of talent represents both established legends and new leaders in the field now gaining greater national attention.

Locally, that range takes in Emeril Lagasse, Leah Chase, Donald Link, Nina Compton, Michael Gulotta and several members of the Commander’s Palace crew, and author Walter Isaacson.

Others are coming from across America’s modern restaurant realm.

That includes Danny Meyer, a restaurateur widely regarded as an oracle of hospitality; and Barbara Lynch, the Boston chef who built one of the New England’s most important restaurant groups and who was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2017, in part for her role in mentoring others in the field.

Another is Dominique Crenn, a Michelin starred chef in San Francisco who was named the world’s top female chef in 2016 and then caused more of a stir by questioning why such a gender-differentiated award should exist.

As the 1983 conference produced marching orders for building a new American culinary identity, Martin hopes this year’s gathering will help sharpen the focus on defining issues for the future.

“Mom brought together the thought leaders of American cuisine 1983, we’re bringing together thought leaders of today,” Martin said.

Reichl said this new symposium is arriving at a pivotal time for the industry and culture of American food.

“It is in a much more mature phase right now than back when we were trying to define what it was,” Reichl said. “We’re talking about where our food comes from, how it gets to us, the culture in our restaurants.

“It’s an important time to come together and say, all the things that are good about American food, let’s move them forward, and look at all the things that are bad and toss them out. It really makes me proud that chefs and food people have been in the forefront of answering these questions.”

Martin hopes that this year's symposium will be the start of an annual gathering in New Orleans addressing cuisine and hospitality as those questions around it evolve.

“I have a belief that the movement progresses forward in waves,” Martin said. "I think we can do something to push it forward."

