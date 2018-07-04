It's official: An iconic name in catfish is set to reopen its doors.

Barrow’s Catfish announced Wednesday that it will hold its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on Friday, July 6 at 10 a.m.

"From 1943 until Hurricane Katrina if you thought catfish, you thought Barrow's," said a release announcing the opening, "and it reopens this weekend."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The new restaurant, which will officially open the same day at 11 a.m., is a few blocks away from the one Deirdre Barrow Johnson's grandfather founded back in 1943, and which became one of the city’s longest-running black-owned restaurants.

It's hours will be Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed Sunday.

“This is coming from the history of the restaurant itself,” Barrow Johnson told the Advocate. “It comes from knowing you’re part of family, a family of black business owners who came out of that era. We need to bring it back. It’s in my bloodline, it’s who I am, it’s what I know.”

The new restaurant is taking shape at 8300 Earhart Blvd., in the restaurant space that was previously LA Smokehouse.

The original Barrow’s Shady Inn sits eight blocks away and has since been converted into apartments. Barrow Johnson hopes to imbue the new spot with the spirit she remembers from the old place.

“We want people to feel welcome, we want people to know this is not just about us, it’s about them,” she said. “Their love brought us back.”

The new restaurant will begin with a short menu of fried shrimp and fried catfish. The family will later build it up with more entrees, gumbo and sides.