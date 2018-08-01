Barrow’s Shady Inn was only hard to find the first time.

Yes, arriving at its door required the forethought to zig off Earhart Boulevard and zag through some Hollygrove side streets.

But Barrow’s Shady Inn, acclaimed in its day for fried catfish, was the kind of place that people remembered. Dating back to 1943, it was among the city's oldest black-owned restaurants. It had platters of cayenne-spiced catfish, hazy-yellow, sweet-tart lemonade to wash it down, a family vibe and Al Green on heavy rotation in the jukebox (someone was always playing "Love and Happiness"). It had a way of drawing people back.

More than a dozen years after Hurricane Katrina closed it down, many of those people are now drawn to its successor. It’s clear they have not forgotten.

Barrow’s Catfish opened its doors a few blocks away from the original restaurant just after the Fourth of July. People have been streaming through ever since.

They fill most every table in the new dining room before noon, and they stack up by the front counter waiting on take-out orders. Some exchange familiar greetings and cross the room for hugs. Others seem laser focused on connecting with one thing: that catfish. It’s a reunion for them in a way, too.

In the world of pre-Katrina New Orleans, Barrow’s Shady Inn was known for its catfish in the way that some restaurants in the city's Creole soul circuit were known for their fried chicken or gumbo.

It once served a larger menu, but eventually, the focus at Barrow’s Shady Inn became single-minded. Catfish was all it served. The only question was the size of the order. There was no menu.

While there are plans to expand the roster at Barrow’s Catfish eventually, for now, it too serves only fried catfish plates, with potato salad or fries.

The three progressively larger portions are called the “classic platter” ($19), which is large; “Lil Billy’s platter” ($20), which is a bigger step up than the price change would suggest; and the “catfish king platter” ($21), which brings a center-of-the-table portion that you can share.

Woody Turbinton ate at Barrow’s Shady Inn, and its memory was enough for him to cross town from his home in Gentilly one recent morning to try out Barrow’s Catfish. He and his family arrived before the restaurant even opened for the day.

“My first experience back then was like, whoa. So when I heard they were back, I had to come back, too,” Turbinton said. “That fish, I remember it like it was yesterday.”

Even if you never visited Barrow’s Shady Inn back in the day, when you taste this new/renewed Barrow’s catfish, it’s likely you won’t forget it either.

Often with catfish, the battered crust makes all the difference. But at Barrow’s, the most distinguishing feature is the texture of the fish itself.

This is not thin-cut catfish, but regular, full-fledged fillets. Both styles have their place, but there's no doubt the fillets give you a meatier, juicier bite. At Barrow’s, the interior texture of the fish is as important as that of the crust. It flakes apart easily. The fish inside is juicy. It tastes more like catfish than like fish fry.

But most of all, what it tastes like is Barrow’s.

There’s a spice level that’s slow and easy but vital to the fish. This isn’t “hot fried catfish” the way the red-soaked, Nashville-style hot fried chicken has become a thing. It looks like your familiar catfish. But there’s no missing the cayenne spice after you bite in. Give it just a moment and it registers around the palate, not lip-stinging but mellow, cooked-in pepper spice.

It tastes clean, not oily, and the proof is on the fingers. It’s not greasy.

Drinks are styled after the old days, too, namely that lemonade. Mix it with the sweet tea for another Shady Inn combo throwback.

Barrow’s Catfish is a new restaurant, but it also is the continuation of a family name and legacy. And it’s one that has brought that family’s next generation into the fold.

It was opened by Deidre Barrow Johnson and her husband, Kenneth Johnson Jr. The couple grew up in the original Barrow’s Shady Inn, which Deidre Johnson’s grandfather first opened in 1943. Her own father, the late Billy Barrow Jr., ran it in his day. Deidre and Kenneth were in charge when Katrina struck. Now that their own children are old enough to take a hand in the business, they decided the time was right to bring Barrow’s back.

Barrow’s Catfish has had the reception that most new restaurants dare not even hope for. But it's also the kind that’s easy to predict when that new restaurant has such a vivid link to flavors of New Orleans past, and when it's serving a community something more than a meal.

There’s no jukebox at Barrow’s Catfish, at least not yet. But it’s clear that love and happiness is part of this new restaurant just the same.

Barrow’s Catfish

8300 Earhart Blvd., 504-265-8995

Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat.

+6 Ian McNulty: A dozen years after Hurricane Katrina, why even 'lost restaurants' have a way of sticking with us When I first moved to New Orleans, back in 1999, I was amazed by how often people talked about restaurants that no longer existed. But I had i…

+3 Sassafras, Creole soul restaurant in Gentilly, will expand with new CBD spot A family that has been serving Creole soul flavors for many years around New Orleans now has a new restaurant in the works in the CBD.