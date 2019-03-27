An eclectic cluster of eateries in Mid-City will soon be joined by a new spot for Ethiopian cooking.

Addis Nola opened this week at 422 S. Broad St., a snug restaurant space near the courthouse and the new hospital complexes.

Addis Nola starts with a menu of traditional Ethiopian dishes and some adaptations aimed at newcomers to the cuisine.

Mainstays of the menu include a range of stir-fry and stew dishes imbued with berberé, a heady blend of garlic, ginger, cumin, coriander and other spices that is a signature flavor of Ethiopian cooking.

Many are served over injera, the bubble-pocked, stretchy, crepe-like flatbread. The essential delivery system for many Ethiopian dishes, injera traditionally takes the place of utensils — you tear up bits of it to get after those meat and vegetarian dishes.

“We say when you eat this food you have a relationship with it,” said proprietor Biruk Alemayehu. “You’re eating with your hands; you’re in the moment.”

New Orleans has had a few Ethiopian restaurants in recent years, including the long-running Cafe Abyssinia on Magazine Street, which opened in 2010.

Addis Nola’s menu has dishes like kifto, a raw beef dish with spicy butter, similar to a tartare, and many vegetarian dishes. Sambusas, similar to Indian samosas, and fish rolls wrapped in injera start out the appetizers.

The restaurant also has steak and potatoes and other dishes to broaden the potential appeal.

“I want this to be a diverse place where everyone feels included,” Alemayehu said.

Alemayehu left her native Ethiopia as a teenager and moved to Louisiana years later to study at Southern University in Baton Rouge. Today, she’s a professor at Southern University at New Orleans.

She and her husband, Jaime Lobo, developed Addis Nola as their first restaurant and brought on chef Samuel Shiferaw to run the kitchen.

Addis Nola will join a stretch of Mid-City has drawn an increasingly diverse range of restaurants, spurred in part by the massive new hospital complexes nearby and the redevelopment of old commercial spaces.

Marjie’s Grill, the Ruby Slipper Café, Fharmacy and Agave House have opened near the Ideal Latin grocery and the corner store lunch counter Broad & Banks Seafood.

Addis Nola’s new home was the original location for Liberty’s Kitchen, the nonprofit teaching café now a mile down the street. The Big Cheezy also started here, and it was most recently Chef D’z Café, a Creole café that closed last fall and reopened in Treme.

Addis Nola serves lunch and dinner daily. The restaurant has applied for a liquor license.

Addis Nola

422 S. Broad St., 504-218-5321

Lunch and dinner daily

