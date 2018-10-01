Farmers markets represent personal, hand-to-hand commerce in an increasingly push-button, track-my-delivery kind of world. A visit can do more than fill your pantry. It can refresh your confidence that, when it comes to our food, people and place still matter.

The Crescent City Farmers Market puts this on vivid display at five different market locations, gathering local shoppers and producers to create weekly regional food hubs under their umbrellas and across their vendor tables.

On Oct. 7, at a new food event and fundraiser, the market and its supporters will also show that the energy of these interactions can be portable too.

Backyard BBQ is a benefit for the Crescent City Farmers Market and its outreach programs, which debuts this year at Central City BBQ, bringing a wide range of the farmers market community along for the festivities.

Hemmed by repurposed shipping containers, this restaurant’s grounds cover roughly half a block and regularly host events. For Backyard BBQ, this unique space will be a farm-to-table showcase with food from local restaurants, beer and spirits from local makers, live music and autumn-themed kids activities.

It’s common to see local chefs shopping the Crescent City Farmers Market for their restaurant menus. At Backyard BBQ, they’ll serve dishes based on seasonal market finds direct to the crowd.

Participating restaurants come from different corners of the modern New Orleans dining scene. They include:

Beth Biundo Sweets

Bittersweet Confections

Boucherie

Carmo

Central City BBQ

Echo's Pizza

Frencheeze

Gabrielle

Luvi

Marjie's Grill

Revel

Saba

Squeezed

Look for beer from Second Line Brewing and Urban South Brewery, spirits from the new Porchjam Distillation and from Old New Orleans Rum, plus wine. Local bars Pal’s Lounge and Cure will prepare specialty cocktails.

Sam Price and the True Believers and the Disco Amigos perform.

Kids activities include pumpkin painting, Halloween mask making, leaf stamping and monster puppets.

Proceeds support the market’s programs, including a series of initiatives that make the weekly markets more accessible, like a school field trip program, a matching program to double the value of SNAP (nutrition assistance) payments, and a new program for nursing mothers and WIC recipients.

As it happens, the Saints play Monday night that week, freeing up this Sunday from the football calendar at least.

Backyard BBQ, benefiting the Crescent City Farmers Market

Where: Central City BBQ, 1233 S. Rampart St.

When: Oct. 7, 4-7 p.m.

Details: Tickets include all food and drink and start at $60 ($5 for children age 5-12). Get them at Crescent City Farmers Market welcome tents, by phone at 504-861-4485 or online at crescentcityfarmersmarket.org.

