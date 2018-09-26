When the dining room decibel level runs high, we usually blame acoustics. At Jack Rose, I credit the champagne.

During a recent Friday lunch, the sound of popping corks from the bottomless champagne service sounded like a rhythm section as the tables of six or eight around us revved from giddy to boisterous.

They were well dressed, mostly female, evidently local (can’t miss that accent), and clearly having a blast. It was the kind of lunch people put on their calendars and the sort of midday revelry some old-line restaurants cultivate in this town.

At Jack Rose, it was a vivid indication of a change of pace and a new direction.

Jack Rose is the reinvigoration of the former Caribbean Room, a restaurant from the city’s dining past that was brought back to life only to find itself awkwardly out of place. The food was good, but the restaurant felt stodgy and forced. It had no pulse.

Today, Jack Rose occupies the same space but works a niche that feels in sync with modern New Orleans, drawing on the character of old dining traditions and infusing a fresh vibrancy.

Cut to the same contours as before but now done in a collage of color, heirloom styles and pop culture cues, Jack Rose looks like the family mansion after the next generation inherits it and decides to celebrate by throwing a rave.

At the same time, though, no part of Jack Rose seems casual — not the service, definitely not the high-end price range and not the setting in the storied and also recently revived Pontchartrain Hotel.

The food follows suit. Jack Rose serves contemporary Creole dishes that arrive with flair and playfulness, and also with local context.

One outstanding example is the flower-shaped campanelle pasta made with squid ink, topped with shrimp and finished with muddy waters sauce, a buttery, piquant throwback to the long-gone joint Uglesich’s.

Another is essentially chicken parm on the bone. It’s fried chicken, which is very on trend, but with the added Italian supper satisfaction of red gravy and a web of cheese. That it also manages to be gluten free shows forethought and adds flexibility for current tastes.

Jack Rose was developed by QED Hospitality, a new company led by Emery Whalen and Brian Landry, two former top lieutenants from John Besh’s restaurant group.

QED briefly ran the Caribbean Room, closed it in March and debuted Jack Rose here just a month later as the first new project of its own. David Whitmore, previously Landry’s chef de cuisine at Borgne, came over to become executive chef at Jack Rose.

The pastry chef is Erin Swanson. Her grapefruit cake looks extravagant. It’s a whole miniature cake, as if crafted for a fairy wedding. The citrus flavor balances the buttercream and makes it taste restrained, grown up.

The Mile High Pie remains in play, and the tri-color ice cream column will turn anyone into a spoon-brandishing kid. It has a long history in the Pontchartrain Hotel and has a cult following, though today, it actually seems like it was custom-made for Jack Rose.

Across Whitmore’s menus, local staples are reconfigured but still bring a layered fullness of flavor, that baseline for good New Orleans cooking.

A clutch of summer chanterelles over buccatini tubes got a zesty lemon caper sauce, like a punched-up Creole-Italian bordelaise. Squash blossoms where stuffed with the smooth nutty melt of raclette cheese, with pickled and tart squash and tomato around it.

Octopus carpaccio resembles thin, round slices of seafood headcheese, with a light marine sweetness and a delicate crinkly texture.

The veal is a re-imagined version of the paneed classic. It’s a thick, bone-in chop scattered with a loose mix of breadcrumbs and slivers of prosciutto and fried sage. The sage was off, tasting musty and oily, which I’ll call a flaw of execution, not concept.

The way Jack Rose serves flounder feels old-fashioned, but adventurous eaters will likely be glad for the reintroduction.

The fillets are removed and served skin-on with a tumble of lump crabmeat, thin radish and asparagus for crisp, fresh, sweet contrast. Right next to this composed dish, a waiter presents the whole flounder skeleton. It’s fried and well-peppered, laced with delicious bits of meat and just dares you to pick it up to nibble between your fingers.

Do it. No one will look askance, not here.

Service has followed the stylistic change from the Caribbean Room days, as if the mansion’s old staff have adjusted to the new residents. Now, they’re making kale Caesar salad tableside and explaining how to stuff the steak tartare into hot onion rolls, in between snapping group photos for those lunch parties.

Tony Abadie, a lifer in the local hospitality business, runs the dining room in the manner of classic New Orleans maitre d' — part gatekeeper, part godfather. If it all seems freewheeling, there are steady hands at the helm.

Jack Rose is not always as rambunctious as those champagne-soaked lunches. But dinnertime has its own palpable energy. That extends to the rooftop, and beyond dinner itself.

The Pontchartrain Hotel’s penthouse-level Hot Tin bar opens to a high-rise overlook of the city skyline. A drink up here before or after a meal is as much a part of the Jack Rose experience as pocketing a few logo-stamped matchboxes on the way out.

Only time will tell how well this place will age. But right now, there’s no doubt Jack Rose is a restaurant for its time in New Orleans.

