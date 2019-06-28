Warbucks opened last fall on Magazine Street with an eclectic menu and a backstory to match, drawing inspiration from 1990’s rap and skateboarding. It will close next week after just eight months in business.

The restaurant will serve its final meal on the night of July 6.

Warbucks was created by chef Todd Pulsinelli, formerly executive chef at the lux Restaurant August. He and his wife Elizabeth ran the restaurant in partnership with BRG Hospitality. In a statement, BRG said all Warbucks employees have been offered jobs at other restaurants within the company.

“Particularly because chef Todd and Elizabeth Pulsinelli and their staff put so much of themselves into Warbucks, our decision to close Warbucks was difficult," said Octavio Mantilla, a partner in BRG. "This particular restaurant simply did not realize the traction it needed to succeed."

He said the company will develop a new restaurant in the address, 3218 Magazine St., with a projected opening in the fall. He did not yet have details available for its concept.

Warbucks was drawn in part from Pullsinelli’s alter ego persona as a rapper, his longtime side project. When it opened in November, Warbucks was pitched as a restaurant inspired by 1990s rap, skateboarding and hip-hop culture.

Parent company BRG is the New Orleans hospitality brand first founded by John Besh. A year before Warbucks opened, that company was rocked by sexual harassment allegations against Besh and his restaurants, reported by Times Picayune writer Brett Anderson. Besh stepped down from leadership of the company in the wake of the scandal and has kept a low profile since. He and Mantilla remain owners.

The Besh affiliation brought Warbucks some early criticism. Times Picayune columnist Chelsea Brasted skewered the Warbucks origin story for its reference to Pulsinelli’s rap music, which is laced with explicit lyrics.

At Warbucks, discernible references to rap or skateboarding were subtle, like a bar top modeled after a skateboard deck and some comic-punk styled art adorning the walls (including one of the chef’s grade school-age son).

“The inspiration is what I’m passionate about, and that’s hip-hop and skateboarding,” Pulsinelli said in an interview when Warbucks first opened. “The idea is to be a fun, casual place with no pretense whatsoever.”

The menu revolved around comfort food, like burgers, house-made hot dogs and mac and cheese, and creative dishes from Pulsinelli’s fine dining days reconfigured for a casual setting, like crawfish etouffee dumplings and an octopus and red beans combination. Shrimp rings – shrimp mousse fried like onion rings – and tater tots stuffed with oxtail beef were early signatures.

Warbucks

3218 Magazine St. 504-309-5260

Note: scheduled to close July 6

