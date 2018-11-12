In the ever-growing portfolio of New Orleans food events, we have a few broad types. The most familiar starts with a popular dish and invites vendors to riff on it. Part of the fun is seeing how far they’ll go.

Fête des Fromages is a new festival that takes a different route. This one is about a passionate pursuit of a food that is endlessly rich in possibilities all on its own.

The Nov. 17 event is a project of the French-American Chamber of Commerce, Gulf Coast Chapter, a New Orleans-based group that mixes business and culture in a way that feels very French (and very New Orleans too).

For Fête des Fromage, the group will gather cheese purveyors, cheese pros and cheese enthusiasts for a unique local event.

It has the trappings of a festival, with live music, and some festive happenings. The setting is the New Orleans Jazz Museum at Old US Mint at the foot of Esplanade Avenue.

But the organizing idea here has more to do with connoisseurship and appreciation than the typical food fest. It’s about expanding horizons of a familiar pleasure with direct access to producers and impresarios of the cheese world.

“You’re going to meet the people who make the cheese, and they’re coming from all over the world to meet you,” said festival director Holly Barrett.

People who want to feast on cheese will be in the right spot, with various tasting tables and purveyors’ booths spread around the indoor/outdoor event.

In all, more than 100 cheeses will be served. Look for the “Southern Cheese Village” tent to sample from the growing range of regional cheeses from around the South.

New Orleans itself is not in a prominent cheese-producing region (a few fresh farmers market finds notwithstanding). But it is a major culinary hub, and that’s one reason organizers are confident their event will find a home here.

One could also approach it like a wine aficionado at a tasting. Experts and producers will be right there, across the table, sharing knowledge and perspective , the history and terrior that makes artisan cheese the epicurean peer of fine wine.

“We want this to be engaging,” said Barrett. “You’re going to be talking to people who make these cheeses, what the land is like, how the animals are treated.”

For a deeper dive, there are seminars from local and visiting cheese experts, in limited-seating formats (with additional tickets required).

The event is also drawn up to be appetizing. Beer, hard cider and French wines will be available to purchase and pair along their cheese sampling. Charcuterie, rustic bread, French honey and other specialty goods will be on the table too.

There’s even a feat of strength and skill in the mix. At high noon, chefs Michael Gulotta of Maypop and MoPho, and Isaac Toups of Toups Meatery and Toups South will go head-to-head, racing to break down 65-pound wheels of Fulvi Pecorino Romano cheese. Afterward, chef Samantha Castagnetti of the Italian Barrel will prepare pasta in one of the cheese wheels, following an extravagant, traditional method.

Local cheesemongers from St. James Cheese Co. will run an on-site cheese shop, with more than 60 of the cheeses featured at the festival available for purchase.

“So when people fall in love with a cheese they discover here, they’ll be able to take some home,” Barrett said.

Fête des Fromages

Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

New Orleans Jazz Museum at Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave.

Tickets start at $30 ($12 for children age 4-16; free for 3 and younger); VIP tickets are available, from $65. See schedules at fetedesfromages.com.

