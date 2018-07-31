When people in New Orleans start singing the praises of August, you might think they’re joking. When these people are in the restaurant business, you might suspect they’ve been out in the heat too long.

But chef Frank Brigtsen makes a convincing case for making the best of a bad month, and then some.

“August 1 is like our New Year’s Day now,” said the chef and co-founder of the modern classic Creole restaurant Brigtsen’s. “It’s something we count down the days to in the summertime here. August is our summer salvation.”

The reason for Brigtsen’s optimism is Coolinary, the annual dining promotion held at restaurants around the area Aug. 1-31.

The set-price Coolinary framework is already familiar to many in New Orleans: participating restaurants serve three-course dinner menus for $39 or less; two- or three-course lunches for $20 or less; and three-course brunch for $39 or less.

More than 100 restaurants will take part in this year’s Coolinary (106 at last count), which is coordinated and marketed by New Orleans & Co., the city’s convention and visitors bureau.

But while Coolinary can be a lifeline at the bottom of the slow summer, restaurants still have to do the work to pull themselves up. How the deal is applied can vary widely from restaurant to restaurant.

'Go all in'

Brigtsen could be the poster boy for doing Coolinary to the hilt. The effort has transformed the summer for his restaurant.

He said August is now the best month of the year — not just in numbers of customers but for total revenue. On any given August night, Brigtsen said, more than half his customers typically order from the Coolinary menu, which is offered alongside the full regular menu.

“If a restaurant is going to do it, you have to go all it,” said Brigtsen. “You can’t look at it like a chance to put out low-cost items, and you can’t put too many rules and restrictions on it. People do their homework, and they can read between the lines.”

Brigtsen’s has evolved a perennial Coolinary menu, modified each year but still based on the same template. The grilled redfish with pesto shrimp sauce, the seafood stuffed eggplant or the pork chop with andouille sweet potato hash would all be at home on the restaurant’s regular menu, while still remaining feasible for the restaurant to field at Coolinary's $39 limit.

The special menu is also built with kitchen capacity in mind. If half the house is ordering the same three entrées at once, they can’t all start at the grill station, the chef explained.

Brigtsen preaches the value of Coolinary whenever he hears other restaurateurs lament the slow summer.

“I have nothing to hide; I want my friends in this business to succeed, too,” he said.

Cure for the summertime blues?

Certainly, New Orleans restaurants are motivated to improve their prospects in summer, when tourism dries up and the locals can feel tapped out.

Based on one measure, full-service New Orleans restaurants see revenue plunge by 30 percent from their peak winter months to the worst months of summer, according to an analysis of credit card transaction volume conducted for The Advocate by business software provider Womply.

When fixed costs remain the same, that kind of drop can be fatal. The Advocate found earlier this year that nearly half of all New Orleans restaurant closures over the past decade occurred in the summer months.

+18 'It's survival': Why summer is fatal for some N.O. restaurants; how others make it It was a typically busy New Orleans spring night at the Uptown bistro where Kelle Boyer was waiting tables when she got a bit of advice she re…

Charging less just when every dollar becomes more precious can seem like bad math. Some chefs, all too aware of slim margins and high overhead, are loath to shift the balance. Others don’t like the idea of discounting their pride and joy.

But those who embrace Coolinary say getting more people in the door is the most important factor for staying afloat as the long summer drags on.

Naturally, they hope Coolinary customers order drinks too — and not just iced tea. Once they sit for dinner, the New Orleans dining crowd does reliably spend more to wash it down, and that ups the tab.

But there are benefits to a bustling dining room that can’t always be tracked in a spreadsheet. Scarcely populated restaurants can look depressing, so empty dining rooms can stay empty. Getting some of those tables filled, even for discounted meals, can boost the vibe.

For staff who live on tips, the gratuity on a bunch of $39 dinners beats a dead shift.

Same name, different deals

The range of Coolinary restaurants covers grande dames (Antoine’s, Arnaud’s, Galatoire’s) and much newer names (Tsunami, Toups South, Cavan). There are pizzerias (Reginelli’s) and expense account steakhouses (Morton’s).

Across this range, there are different ways to structure Coolinary and to frame that always-subjective idea of a deal.

Some stick with their own signature dishes. At Bayona that includes the salmon with choucroute and Gewürztraminer sauce, one of chef Susan Spicer’s enduring specialties.

GW Fins brings house creations like the wasabi-crusted wahoo or the drum topped with chicken cracklin’.

At Palace Cafe, Coolinary includes long-running mainstays like crabmeat cheesecake, shrimp Tchefuncte and white chocolate bread pudding.

Some really load up the offer. The Pelican Club, for instance, brings the house with nine different appetizers and seven entrees on the Coolinary list.

Others serve a mix of familiar dishes and some composed just for Coolinary. That’s the tack Greg Sonnier is taking for his first Coolinary at Gabrielle, the pre-Katrina restaurant that reopened in a new location just last fall.

His Coolinary menu has quail and sausage gumbo, Cajun traituer fish and peppermint patti dessert, all signature dishes. But there's also boeuf étouffée, a Cajun-Cuban inspired mash-up Sonnier said he's always wanted to serve, and a stuffed eggplant with “big Mamou” sauce, a spicy tomato-butter throwback to his days cooking under Paul Prudhomme.

“You’re trying to get people in who are making an effort to go out to eat in the summer,” Sonnier said. “You have to reward that and lure them. People can see all the menus online ahead of time, so you know they’re going to shop around and compare.”

Many restaurants, especially the more casual ones, price their Coolinary menus much lower than the upper limit. At Del Fuego Taqueria, the dinner is $18 and brunch is $12 (tack on another $15 for bottomless mimosas).

Others use the $39 limit as a starting point. At Restaurant R’evolution you can get some of the menu’s lux dishes if you’re willing to keep adding up-charges — add $18 for the beef tournedos, add $16 for the lobster bisque or gnocchi with lobster. Keep saying yes and you can practically double the price of the “deal.”

Back at Brigtsen's, Frank Brigtsen regards Coolinary as such a boon he doesn’t let it end in August. September, after all, can be the hardest month of all for the New Orleans hospitality sector, with tourism numbers still lean and many locals stuck paying back-to-school bills.

That’s why Brigtsen’s maintains its Coolinary deal as a two-month offer through the end of September. It even has its own nickname.

“In September, we do the same menu,” Brigtsen said. “But it’s affectionately known around here as ‘schoolinary.’”

Coolinary Aug. 1-31 See restaurants and menus at coolinaryneworleans.com

